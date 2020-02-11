advertisement

The 2020 Oscars attracted 23.6 million viewers to ABC, a decrease of 6 million television viewers, a 20% drop from the previous year. As in 2019, the Oscar awards went without a host on Sunday.

This step didn’t work this time, but the film mix could have been an even bigger problem.

In the main demographic group of adults aged 18 to 49, the decline from year to year was even steeper than the overall decline. Last night’s show, according to Nielsen, received a 5.3 rating in the demo, a 31% drop from the previous Oscars and a new record low.

The lowest score of the previous Oscars in adults between 18 and 49 was 6.8. In terms of the total number of viewers, the previous low was 26.5 million viewers. Both numbers came in 2018.

With a little more computing effort, this new viewer low is a further 11% lower than the old one. In the demo, the decline compared to the previous record low is twice as high: -22%.

Last year’s Oscars received 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12% over the previous year. For adults aged 18 to 49, growth from 2018 to 2019 was + 13% from 2018 to 7.7%.

If you’re looking for some kind of silver lining, the 92nd Academy Awards were still the most-watched entertainment on television since the 91st Academy Awards. That was of course fully expected.

This year’s celebration of the best of cinema had 4.9 million viewers more than the Grammy Awards (18.7 million viewers on January 26, 2020) and 5.3 million viewers more than the Golden Globes (18.3 million viewers on the 5th January 2020).

Aren’t you doing it for you? This may not be the case either, but social activity was higher than last year. The Sunday exhibition recorded a total of 20.6 million social interactions, an increase of 16% over the previous year.

Unfortunately, the 2020 Grammys actually beat the 2020 Oscars in the main demo by 5.4 points (last night 5.3). This is only the second time since 2012.

The difference between the 2020 Academy Awards and the 2020 Golden Globes was not very impressive at 5.3 compared to 4.7. That is closer than ever.

Find the winners of the Sunday Oscars here. It was a big night for “Parasite” and director Bong Joon Ho. “1917”, “Joker”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “Ford against Ferrari” were the other films with several victories.

Among the high-ranking winners was Brad Pitt, who took home his first Oscar as a supporting actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time” in Hollywood. Laura Dern was voted best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. “

Renée Zellweger was named best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy”. Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for the title role in “Joker”.

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress that contained 168,000 hand-embroidered crystals. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not so subtle statement with the names of the female directors who were not nominated this year and who were embroidered on their cloak. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet defied the trend towards the black tie in this navy blue jumpsuit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Wiig turned heads in this dramatically structured dress with contrasting black gloves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wore this classy lace top in combination with a soft, whisper-pink tulle skirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

