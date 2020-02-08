advertisement

HOLLYWOOD – There are many road closures around the Dolby Theater for the Oscar ceremony on Sunday. Some will continue until a few days after the ceremony.

Detailed information on locking is available from the Motion Picture Academy.

advertisement

Hollywood Boulevard, between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, closes at 3 a.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northernmost cross street of Hollywood Boulevard, along with much of the northern sidewalk, is closed in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex and remains closed until Wednesday.

The curb marks on Orange Drive north of Hollywood Boulevard have already been closed.

Other road and sidewalk closures are as follows:

The northern curb of Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange is closed (until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday).

The southern sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian entrance

The northern sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard right in front of the Dolby Theater portal

The northern sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian entrance

The pedestrian crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange

The southern curb of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange (until Monday 6 a.m.)

Orchid Street 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley

Orange from Orchideengasse to Hollywood Boulevard

North and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange

Highland West Sidewalk south from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

Johnny Grant Way from the highlands to Orchid Street

The following restrictions apply on Oscar Sunday:

The rest of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will be closed

Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard

The north and south walkways of Hollywood Boulevard from the highlands to 300 feet east of the highlands are closed, and there is 8 foot pedestrian access on the south side

The southern sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close just in front of North-South Hawthorn Alley

The east sidewalk and curb of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will be closed except for an 8-foot pedestrian entrance

Highland’s western sidewalk between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards will be closed, as will Highland’s western curb from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

The North and South pedestrian crossings on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will be closed

Highland Avenue closes from Sunset to Franklin Avenue

Hollywood Boulevard is closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea and between Highland and McCadden Place

McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard

Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards

The trains on the Metro Red Line also bypass Hollywood and Highland stations on Sundays. Regular operations will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

The subway bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be diverted during the road closure.

advertisement