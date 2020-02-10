advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix was not the only Oscar winner to become political on Sunday night.

From a lack of diversity among the nominees to malfunctions of the government on the national stage, Oscar moderators and award winners did not shy away from becoming politically active during the ceremony on Sunday evening. Everyone, from Janelle Monáe to Natalie Portman to Brad Pitt, agreed, but it was Joaquin Phoenix who, in his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his “Joker” performance, perfectly captured Hollywood politics in one fell swoop.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the excruciating problems we face together, and I think sometimes we feel like we’re working on different causes.” But I see similarities for me. I think whether we are talking about gender and equality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we are working against injustice. We are talking about fighting against the belief that a nation, people, race, gender or species has the right to dominate, control, exploit or use another center of the universe with impunity, ”he said. “Humans are at best so inventive, creative and brilliant, and I think if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all sentient beings and the environment.”

Janelle Monáe continued the tenor of the evening with an opening number that included the line “The Oscars, it’s so white, it’s time to live”, and honored films such as “Dolemite is My Name”, the celebrated comedy with a majority cast of colored people that were rejected by the academy this year.

The fact that only one of the nominees (out of 20) was a colored person (Cynthia Erivo, nominee for the best actress for “Harriet”) and no woman was nominated for best director has proven and stood out this year in the awards season the focus of interest night.

On the red carpet, Natalie Portman’s dress bore the names of pinched directors who were embroidered with gold on the lapel: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“The Farewell”). Atlantics ”), Marielle Heller (“ A Nice Day in the Neighborhood ”), Melina Matsoukas (“ Queen and Slim ”), Alma Har’el (“ Honey Boy ”) and Celine Sciamma (“ Portrait of a Burning Lady ”)).

Comedians Chris Rock and Steve Martin said in their opening speech to the ceremony: “Something is missing this year”, Rock started before he and Martin said together: “Vaginas”.

Even Josh Gad, who featured a multilingual medley of “Into the Unknown” in “Frozen 2”, took the opportunity to make fun of the state of American unreachability. Queen Elsa, known to the English-speaking audience, Idina Menzel, was joined by singers who expressed the main character of the animated film all over the world.

Gad remarked, “Canadian Elsa is basically the same, but in terms of health care,” a reference to our northern neighbor’s universal health care system at a time when US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was running on a platform that was a system similar to that of Canada calls.

Gad offered another riff to the title of the film, “or, as climate change denies,” Non-Frozen 2 “”

It is easy to argue that these issues – gender equality, representation and climate change – are apolitical. But the fact remains that dealing with each one seemed an insurmountable task, since progress was either slow or not at all, whether it was an Hollywood elite or a national decision maker.

After winning the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”, Laura Dern went behind the scenes during a question-and-answer phase about the climate crisis.

“We need to save a planet, so I pray that we can all focus on something that isn’t just about politics – it’s about our home,” she said.

Other issues raised on Sunday are undeniably political. Brad Pitt testified in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” the Senate Republicans’ refusal to allow former National Security Advisor John Bolton – or witnesses – during the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt. “I think Quentin might make a film about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Backstage, Pitt made it clear that he was writing his own speeches this season, although he said he was getting help from some “very funny friends”. He also responded to his Bolton comments.

“I was really disappointed with this week. I think if Gamesmanship Trumps does the right thing, it’s a sad day and I don’t think we should let it slip off. I mean that very seriously, “he said.

The acceptance speech by Julia Reichert, co-director of the best documentary film “American Factory”, made headlines in the right-wing “Washington Times”, in which a line in her speech was proposed for organizing workers that was based on the “Communist Manifest ”referred.

“Workers are finding it increasingly difficult these days,” she said. “We believe that things will get better when the world’s workers unite.”

“Workers of the world, unite!” Belongs to the most famous lines of the socialist text.

