Larry SandersIllustration by João Fazenda

Next month, American expats from around the world will vote in Democrats’ primary abroad, which rewards delegates to the National Democratic Convention. In 2016, Bernie Sanders won the expatriate vote hands down, winning nine of the four delegates from Hillary Clinton. At this year’s convention in Philadelphia, the last delegate to vote for Bernie was also the candidate’s brother, Larry Sanders, who has lived in England for five decades. He returned home to pledge his support. “It was with great pride that I voted for Bernie Sanders,” said Larry, stifling and using the nickname of his little brother, whom he usually calls Bernard.

“In the back of my mind, I knew it was such a long plan,” said Larry, last week, of his brother’s prospects in 2016. “All of his weakness among people of color was evident. He hoped changing it, but it was going to be very difficult. “Larry was sitting in his kitchen at Oxford, wearing a navy blue cardigan, gray pants and socks under his sandals. He is six years older than Bernie. look and look almost identical, but Larry’s hair is gray.) Larry is also a socialist politician; for eight years until his retirement in 2013, he represented East Oxford as county councilor for the Green Party , which in 2016 appointed him its health critic.

Larry lives on a quiet side street in Kidneys, a nature reserve about one mile from Oxford city center. Apple trees and quinces grow in his backyard, dropping fruit at the foot of a slide he has installed for his grandchildren. The next day, Larry went to London to host an event on behalf of his brother’s campaign. “The situation is very different now,” he said. “His chances of winning are so much better.” He had printed several articles for review, including an editorial in the Boston Globe praising Bernie’s “realism” for the climate plan. The house was dotted with campaign accessories: a “Join-the-Action” figurine, a sticker depicting Bernie as a “Sesame Street” character, and a poster with his slogan “Not Me”. We. In the living room, there were pamphlets for the Democrats’ primary overseas next month. (Americans can participate if they abstain from mailing ballots.) “I didn’t know it existed four years ago,” said Larry. Before 2016, he had not voted since leaving the United States in the 1960s when he followed his first wife abroad.

The Sanders brothers grew up in Brooklyn in the 1940s and 1950s, playing stickball and attending Dodgers games when they could afford it. (A bleacher seat costs sixty cents.) When Bernie was in high school, he ran for student body president on a platform that promised to raise scholarship funds for Korean War orphans. “He finished third out of three,” said Larry. But his policy was adopted by the school.

Larry describes his brother as a bit of a workaholic. The last time Bernie visited England was a few years ago to promote a book. He was not interested in visiting the historic sites of Oxford. When Larry took him to Blenheim Palace, Bernie noticed the plight of the workers who built it. “The buildings didn’t impress him,” said Larry. “He was impressed by the number of people who had to dig their teeth to dig the pool.” Bernie’s only wish was to see the track on Iffley Road where, in 1954, Roger Bannister ran the first mile of four minutes. “Bernard was amazed by this,” said Larry, adding that his brother was a star on the James Madison High School athletics team. “Four thirty-seven,” said Larry, citing Bernie’s mile time.

As a child, Bernie was known to have disclosed details about the family at school “which we would rather not disclose,” said Larry. “He had the idea that you really had to tell the truth. I must have had a long talk with him – it’s fair not to lie, but you don’t have to tell the truth all the time. This honesty, Larry suggested, both strengthened his brother’s support and stirred up his opposition: “He lost the election. He did not give up. He abused. From Trump, added Larry, “Bernard will hit him. “

The brothers are still close. They spoke on the phone every two weeks, but the rigors of the campaign reduced their communication mainly by e-mails. In a recent message to Bernie, Larry mentioned an upcoming campaign event in France. “I told him that because of him, I had to go to Paris,” said Larry. “” See how much I make! “”

The next evening in London, the Larry’s Bernie event was sold out. A hundred people gathered in the basement of a union headquarters. Some wore T-shirts with the slogan “Our Revolution Abroad”. The results of the Iowa caucuses were supposed to have been reported that morning, but technical problems had delayed the announcement. Larry chalked “cock-up, rather than conspiracy.” In a soft voice, he reminded audience members of their voting power. “We are like a small state,” he said of the primary Democrats abroad, who in 2016 elected one less delegate than Wyoming. From D.N.C. Congress, he said, “I think things are going to happen on the ground – good and bad things – but it’s going to be suffocating.” He plans to return this year. “Bernard is not a big crier,” he said. “But I am.” ♦

