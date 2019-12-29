advertisement

Just a day before New Year’s Eve, a growing online campaign is fighting to cancel all firework demonstrations across Australia.

A change.org petition entitled “Say NO to FIREWORKS NYE 2019 – give the money to farmers and firefighters” has collected more than 268,000 signatures from supporters who don’t want to celebrate the start of 2020 with fireworks.

“All states should say NO to FIREWORKS,” the petition says. “This can traumatize some people because there is enough smoke in the air.”

According to the petition, $ 5.8 million was spent in Sydney on New Year’s Eve fireworks last year.

The campaign proposes to allocate the millions spent this year to “farmers, firefighters and zookeepers”.

However, the organizers of the New Year’s Eve party in Sydney have rejected suggestions that the deletion of the pyrotechnic representation could be beneficial for people affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

“We know that fireworks cancellation is of no practical use to these fire-ravaged communities,” said Tanya Goldberg, Sydney’s New York public relations chief, this morning.

“The one thing that will help these communities is to continue the event and use the power of the event to encourage people to donate and demonstrate their generosity by contacting the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund turn.”

“You can go to nye.Sydney/donate and we will promote it in advance and I can do it.”

When asked whether the tireless efforts of the volunteers during the show would be appreciated in any way, Ms. Goldberg replied “No”.

“Firefighters will not receive overt recognition – (creative) plans were launched months and months ago, but we are doing everything we can to get our support from them,” she said.

Despite the petition, Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for NSW Rural Fire Service, is expected to kick off the Sydney New Years Eve fireworks display this afternoon after days of debate and speculation.

He said the crews will work with the pyrotechnics companies, local authorities, and the government, and the decision will be based on the weather and wind patterns of the day.

“We’ll weigh the risks this afternoon with more details about the forecast. I have no plans to cancel the fireworks because of the total fire ban, ”he said.

“Any perceived risk is eliminated.”

After receiving a scheduled weather forecast on Monday afternoon, the NSW RFS will make one last call to Sydney’s fireworks display. However, Commissioner Fitzsimmons said he was “confident unless the forecast shows anything unusual”.

The NSW RFS is working with all parties to complete derogations for a complete fire ban on the Sydney City Council, he said.

In many rural and regional areas where the “risk is very different”, no exemptions for a complete fire ban have been granted for local fireworks celebrations.

