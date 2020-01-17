advertisement

Susanne Harvey and Marion Scholfield in a house for sale on the Marda Loop. They have organized a bunch of open houses.

Don Molyneaux / Postmedia

Two Calgary Realtors are hosting the largest single-day parade of homes ever opened to introduce potential buyers to the inner city Marda Loop.

advertisement

Susanne Harvey and Marian Scholfield, senior associate realtor and associate broker with Remax Realty Professionals, are mobilizing other listing agents in the Marda Loop to display their heated properties during a historically cold market in January.

The open house parade will take place Jan. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Altadore, South Calgary and Garrison Woods, the three communities collectively known as the Marda Loop.

“Years ago, I wanted to tour new home parades. So I spent Sundays when I was not a realtor. I was thinking, in my nearly 20 years of being a licensed agent, I haven’t seen an open house challenge, “Harvey explains.” We want to create a buyer excitement. “

She says agents who make open houses independently can attract someone who wants to see a specific home, but buyers are not usually invited to see a particular community.

“We want people to get the idea that maybe they can afford a home in the area or look at a home they didn’t think would be an option. Maybe they can do it in a fun, non-pressure way. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon, “Harvey says.

There are approximately 120 active rankings on the Marda Loop. Harvey predicts there will be 25 to 35 open houses, if not more, featuring properties from $ 185,000 apartments to $ 2 million plus $ on some of Calgary’s most coveted streets.

Harvey and Scholfield, its partner, will present their listing at 4520 16A St. S.W. in Altadore, priced at $ 839,900.

“Not everyone is working with a realtor. They want to see their rhythm. But I know some people, from my experience, who have bought houses from open houses. They have walked and fallen in love,” Harvey says .

Marda Loop was chosen as the inaugural run of the open house parade due to the diversity of the district. The area has developed a reputation for having higher-end properties, and while there are some luxurious intrusions and refurbished properties, the neighborhood is more inclusive than many think.

“This neighborhood encompasses all ages, from young children to the elderly. It’s a community in which you can be a family with a car. It’s a center – people live here, they play here and people work here. Plus, housing values ​​range from $ 185,900 to $ 2 million plus, ”she says.

More information on the Marda Loop Open House Parade can be found at boldhomes.ca

advertisement