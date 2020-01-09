advertisement

TORONTO – The Ontario Ombudsman is launching an investigation into delays in the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Paul Dube says the backlog of issues on the board is getting worse and complaints to the ombudsman’s office over long waits for hearings and decisions are increasing.

He says the office received more than 200 complaints about the board in the last fiscal year, and 80 were specifically for delays.

advertisement

Dube says those delays “have a very real human impact,” such as the landlord having to spend without necessary income while the board takes months to schedule a hearing, or a tenant threatened with eviction and living in limbo while awaits a decision.

Ontario courts have attributed the delays largely to the absence of judges.

Its latest annual report shows that the board is only meeting its standards for timely hearings about 36 percent of the time.

“In conducting a systematic investigation, we are able not only to shed light on what is not working, but to recommend solutions, based on evidence we gather about best practices and our many years of expertise to help bureaucracies function more effectively. well, ”Dube said in a statement.

The ombudsman investigation is set to see if the government is taking appropriate steps to address delays and setbacks, as well as potential systemic factors such as relevant legislation, training, funding and technology.

The Canadian Press first published this article on January 9, 2020.

advertisement