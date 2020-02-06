advertisement

By Mike Reece

I live within hours of the best Canadian ski resorts in the Rockies. So why would I need to travel more than 10 hours across the Pacific Ocean for a ski holiday to welcome in 2020?

Most people are not aware that there is skiing in Japan. About 73 percent of Japanese land mass is mountainous, and on the northern island of Hokkaido, cold, dry and Siberian winds travel over the warmest Sea of ​​Japan and deposit very light, dry snow in the Niseko region. The mountains force the air above and it condenses in very heavy rainfall.

Mount Yotei looms at Kutchan, Abuta District, Hokkaido. Courtesy Mike Reece

Arriving at Niseko

I have been concentrating for years on the mysterious northern island of Hokkaido which still has vast wilderness stretches that is home to regional bears and fox icons. Japan installed naval stations there in the late 1800s after the Russians were interested in invading the region. The volcanic island is home to the indigenous Ainu people and has very valuable fishing and farming reserves.

Getting to Niseko requires a flight to Tokyo, then a transfer flight to Sapporo’s new Chitose Airport. From there, the most direct way to Niseko is by transfer bus (about $ 40). I took the scenic train ride for $ 27 through Sapporo and along the stormy Sea of ​​Japan, Otaru, a lively fishing seaport. The train then returns to distant mountains and ventures through narrow valleys of solid wood and bamboo with the addition of snow approaching the town of Kutchan.

From the train station, there are many hotel boats and hotel accommodation in the resort. I stayed in Kutchan in the Niseko First Cabin, a new hotel offering quality budget rooms for the traveler for only $ 100 per night, which included a very extensive breakfast. My hotel also had a Japanese “onsen”, a hot source fueled by the volcanic source. The common area at my hotel was a great place to drink a beer and share travel stories with visitors from mainland Asia and across the globe.

There are also guesthouses and backpacks throughout the region with beds of $ 50- $ 60 per night in shared dorms.

The Niseko area faces the precursor mountain of Yotei (1,898 meters), a massive volcanic peak that drains over the area and is largely covered in clouds.

A snow look over the valley view at Hanazono Resort, Japan. Courtesy Mike Reece

Dust stashes

Niseko United is a group of four resorts all connected by lifts. It takes three lifts to reach the summit of Mount Annupuri (1,308 meters). There are 31 lifts at Niseko United; most upper lifts are either hooded quads or gondolas to shield the protectors from the elements.

I arrived on the only sunny day of my ski holiday; It was snowing pretty much the rest of my visit. I sought refuge from the wind descending through the trees in a dusty rabbit bunny under the King Hooded Quad lift. Another great area during the hurricanes was the Hanazono area which has two hooded quadrants to access some of the best timber skiing in the world. Night skiing in Grand Hirafu on the low mountain is an adventure in the new snow, speeding up well-lit runs on the grounds.

Ticket prices are cheaper than at home. To ski the Grand Hirafu and Hanazono resorts for the day is $ 73 and many skiers were taking a five-hour ride for $ 60. A versatile Niseko United crossing is $ 94 per day, but I would recommend climbing two areas per day. Collective crossings Ikon and Mountain are also available here.

An air skier at Hanazono Resort in Strawberry Fields. Courtesy, Mike Reece

Reflections in a solid forest

I came to what the locals describe as a “low tide”, where there was no snow over several days, but conditions were still better than the Rockies’ strongest days. Then the taps were turned on and did not stop for a week. The ideal time for powder snow is late December to late February. A slimmer ski that is at least 106 mm underfoot is ideal for skiing this area.

I found some locals and Angus and Steven from Scotland to show me good snow in Hanazono and Grand Hirafu, including the famous “Strawberry Fields” where many riders go after a snowfall. The Scots were on a work vacation and were proud to show me where I could take some good photos. We sketched out on some kind of interesting broad-leaf green growth (Sasa) that is covered later in the season.

There are 11 turning gates leading to untouched snow areas and requiring good backward knowledge and avalanche equipment and skiing partners. Many visitors will hire a guide for the day. I joined some friends at Gate 6 at Moiwa Resort, a smaller, less dusty paradise on a bus ride from the Hirafu Welcome Center. Moiwa is much like the Whitewater resort in Nelson, B.C., or Mad River Glen in Vermont. It’s a smaller charismatic resort with incredible tree-lined skis, great food and introduction to Japanese dust commonly known as “Japow”. I stage with their energy marketing director, Aya Hata, who is a former World Cup telemark champion.

I loved stopping in the quiet, hard woods to see the storms enveloping Mount Yotei, and then to feel the new snow crystals under ski on my way to a warm bowl of ramen. Traveling home by boat resembled a space trip with the steering snow coming into our lanterns, like dazzling snowy asteroids.

To get to the secret “Bar Gyu +” enter through an old fridge door embedded in a snow bank in Hirafu Village, Japan. Courtesy Mike Reece

The real find of authentic Japan

Skiing was my main reason for visiting Hokkaido but the cultural / food aspects are equally impressive including festivals, traditions and foods including: yakitori, ramen, udon, sushi and yakiniku in both Hirafu and Kutchan. We spent a couple of evenings in Kutchan at the restaurant pubs running the snowy side streets of the small town famous for potatoes.

The aroma of salty miso ramen, unique to Hokkaido with corn and a butter, and the sounds of chicken frying over charcoal in small yakitori restaurants were invigorating. The Gyu + Bar in Hirafu is like stepping into a hobbit hole in the snow as you slip through an old snow-covered refrigerator door into a beautiful illuminated cocktail bar with a dimly lit DJ on an old vinyl record. Late at night, young snow-seekers and pub-goers stand in front of convenience stores eating steam bundles during the snow.

One day I returned to Otaru, 1.5 hours by train, to visit the Saturated Fish Market and had the freshest taste I have ever tasted. I tried uni (toe) and iIkura (salmon), both delicious local delicacies. I also visited the Otaru brewery, which sits on a canal built in the 1920s. There were several circus opening ceremonies for the New Year in Niseko’s ski areas. At Moiwa, the guest of honor was 87-year-old Yuichiro Miura, who was the oldest person to climb Mount Everest twice. He reached the summit at age 70 and again at age 80, and also descended about 4200 vertical feet on the mountain.

A boat launches the canal at Otaru in Japan. Courtesy, Mike Reece

Inhale inside

This trip was a dive into the unknown, where I found a warm embrace from the Japanese people. Unexpected sounds, smells and sights were a daily occurrence. Heading back to the airport, I already felt a great desire to return.

If you want to ski in deep, fresh snow through ancient garrisoned trees, dive into volcanoes and eat unique Japanese food, Hokkaido is the place.

Mike Reece is a ski instructor and photographer with Resorts of Canadian Rockies.

