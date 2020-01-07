advertisement

On the mass booklet she was Marian Finucane Clarke, but for those who knew and loved her – in real life or through the air waves – she was just Marian.

At her funeral on Tuesday, the Marian remembered a legendary broadcaster, a beloved friend and colleague, a well-known voice in Irish cuisine, an activist, architect and, above all, a beloved mother and “soul mate”.

She “made the colors brighter, the world a little easier to live,” her husband John Clarke said of “my Marian”. , , the woman I have loved for 40 years ”.

He told the mourners that in December, before her sudden, shocking death on January 2, two months before her 70th birthday, she had made plans to withdraw.

“We were so excited. We would have more time, more space, more books to read, more places to see. Unfortunately, that won’t happen, ”he said.

His voice was overwhelmed with emotion when he said it was “two 15-year-olds who were dependent on each other and had forgotten to grow up”.

The funeral service repeated its broadcasting style: personal, intimate, dignified, warm.

The main celebrant was her first cousin, Msgr. Ciaran O’Carroll, who talked about the loss to the nation and especially her family, John, son Jack and daughter-in-law Jennifer, while remembering daughter Sinead.

Marian Finucane’s son Jack and his wife Jenny at the funeral of the RTÉ broadcaster, which died unexpectedly on January 2 at the age of 69 in their home. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

Jenny and I will try to raise our child to show courage, curiosity and kindness – all of these virtues that Marian advocated

“Marian’s influence was significant. The contribution she has made to promoting and shaping our nation and its people through her professional work as a courageous broadcaster and her determination to hold conversations without fear or favor has been repeated and miraculously captured in countless public honors, ”said Monsignor O’Carroll in his homily.

He spoke of her “great empathy and sense of fairness”. She was a “generous and determined woman and a thoughtful and friendly friend”.

The impact Finucane had on public life in Ireland was celebrated, but it was the image of the private Marian that moved mourners at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill on Tuesday.

“Different versions”

In his laudation, her 32-year-old son Jack remembered “the many different versions of her: the mother, the woman, the sister, the aunt, the stepmother, the mother-in-law, the girlfriend, the colleague, the journalist, the radio host, the social commentator, the activist and the architect. “

All of these selves were very sincere, but for him she was always “Mam”, “a shy woman who was just as happy to read a book as she was at the dining table and laughed with friends in the early morning. to kid . , , generally solve the world’s problems, one dinner party after the other. “

She was someone who liked nothing more than “being in bed during a storm and listening to the wind and rain crashing against the windows and pulling the covers up to her chin. An elegant woman with soul in the truest sense of the word. “

Marian Finucane’s husband John Clarke is comforted by her funeral, which was held at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

I find myself so powerless at the moment. I really don’t know what to do

One of her favorite songs was Revolution from The Beatles. “It taught me that you can start a revolution by challenging people, finding common ground, and finding people’s ability to improve.”

He promised that if the next generation of her family were born next month, her spirit would live on. “Jenny and I will try to raise our child to show courage, curiosity and kindness – all of these virtues that Marian advocated.”

His constant delivery stalled only twice: Once he remembered how she had said: “Stand up straight. Look them in the eye. And keep it up.” And again when he finished with the words: “Thank you , Mam. We love you and we miss you terribly. “

His father, John Clarke, who accompanied him to the pulpit, paused for a moment and tried to find the words to sum up his grief on this “hard day, this terrible week”. I find myself so powerless at the moment. I really don’t know what to do. “

Claire Byrne at the funeral of Marian Finucane at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill, Co Kildare Photo: Laura Hutton / Irish Times

Miriam O’Callaghan during the funeral of Marian Finucane at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

RTÉ General Director Dee Forbes and RTÉ Chairman Moya Doherty attend Marian Finucane’s funeral at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

He remembered a woman she met recently in an African township who said, “The only thing I can give you is my tears.” And that’s all I can do in the church today.

“Really touching”

Afterwards, Miriam O’Callaghan in the churchyard described how her colleague “hated all the celebrities who meant being a broadcaster. I found that really touching in her. She was just a brilliant journalist. “

She hadn’t known that Marian wanted to retire. “It was a shock to all of us. They planned the next 20 years to just walk around and have fun together, enjoy life, read and it was just taken away. Life is only a moment. “

Ryan Tubridy attends the funeral for RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill, Co Kildare. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins

In Finucane

Gay Byrne and Larry Gogan: “We lost three beautiful, legendary channels.”

The mourners had arrived in the kill chapel two hours earlier, under a dense gray sky and an unforgiving wind. RTÉ staff members described their disbelief at attending another beloved colleague’s funeral while still romping about the news of Larry Gogan’s death. They crouched in the churchyard and talked about epic dinners at Finucane Clarke’s house and how they had never heard her voice raised in anger at work.

Ryan Tubridy said it was “a very, very sad day for us in RTÉ”. In Finucane, Gay Byrne and most recently in Larry Gogan it says: “We have lost three beautiful, legendary stations that are not just people in a studio who record microphones.

“They are friends and the families of the people. They are friends of the listeners. The country has lost three friends and that is sad.”

Shortly before 2 p.m., the mourners who lined the street burst into spontaneous applause.

“It was like being one of my friends,” said Mary Conlon from Kilnamanagh in southern Dublin, who heard Marian every Saturday. “I will miss her.”

