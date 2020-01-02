advertisement

Ladner United Church is the only Delta emergency weather shelter home. (Google Street View Screen Capture)

Delta is just the extreme weather shelter to open tonight

The shelter is open 9 p.m. at 7 p.m. and is located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.)

Delta’s only emergency weather shelters will be open tonight over the weekend as the region can create a strong peace storm expected to hit Metro Vancouver this afternoon.

The extreme weather shelter will be open from 9am the following day. to 7 a.m. nightly, starting Thursday evening (January 2), and is expected to remain open at least Monday. The shelter can sleep up to nine people, and guests are provided with coffee, breakfast, showers and laundry services.

Delta police will provide trips to shelters for those in need.

This is the third year racing for weather housing, located at Ladner United Church (4960 Ave. 48). Last year the shelter was open for a total of 88 nights and saw 174 visits during the winter.

READ MORE: Extreme Delta Weather Shelters More Than a Roof When It’s Cold

For more information on shelters and other related services, visit delta.ca/service/social-planning/shelters.

– with files by Grace Kennedy and Tricia Weel

CONNECTED: CLOTHING: Special statement issued for the Fraser Valley as the storm approaches

editor@northdeltareporter.com

