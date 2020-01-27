advertisement

“Make Longford Matter” is the campaign slogan with which Fianna Fáil’s local city council, Joe Flaherty, wants to secure his seat in the general election.

Longford has a population of approximately 40,000 and is the only county in the country where there is no TD.

advertisement

Longford-Westmeath’s constituency is currently represented by Robert Troy (FF), Peter Burke (FG), Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Ind) and Willie Penrose (Lab), all from Co Westmeath.

Since Penrose has decided not to exist as a TD after almost three decades, Longford candidates hope to claim the final seat.

Fianna Fáil candidate Joe Flaherty talks to Stan Hromada in his flower shop in Longford on Thursday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“There is a constant feeling among people that we are being excluded and I think they want their voice back,” said Flaherty, who is currently on vacation from his position as regional manager of Iconic Newspapers.

“You want someone there when funding decisions are made when infrastructure plans are drawn up. Someone has to be there and say “Longford, Longford, Longford”. Otherwise we will be left out. “

It’s a quiet Thursday morning on Main Street in Longford City, and Paul’s local key cut and shoe repair shop is local Eamon Farrell.

Farrell, who ran a pub in the city until 2018, said the downturn forced him to close his doors after over 40 years.

“There simply weren’t enough shops,” he says. “After 43 years it was a heartache for me and my family. At that time I was the longest tax collector in the city. It was a sad day. “

He names crime and antisocial behavior as the main problems in the city of Longford and adds: “At the moment it (the city) is not good. , , We seriously need a TD; that’s it.”

unemployment

According to the 2016 census, Longford had the highest unemployment rate (30.6 percent) among the country’s major cities, while the county’s overall rate was 19.6 percent.

According to the latest information in the live register, 2,333 people were registered as job seekers in December 2019, after 2,511 in the previous year and 3,395 at the end of 2016.

Slovakian Stan Hromada has been leading the O’Connor’s Florist in the city for eight years. He tells Cllr Flaherty that business has been slow this month. “It was very quiet, but you have to keep going,” he says.

Ballymahon, 20 kilometers away, near the new Center Parcs resort, is another city councilor to represent Longford Fine Gael candidate Micheál Carrigy.

I see a great feeling of apathy, especially in our youth cohort. You have the feeling that we are forgotten

Carrigy, a postmaster and small shopkeeper, said there was a “somewhat anti-government sentiment” in 2016 that resulted in Fine Gael TD and Longford-born James Bannon losing their seats.

The city council says that while Ballymahon has benefited greatly from the business and employment opportunities that Center Parcs has brought, there are antisocial issues in the city of Longford, and as a result, people have stopped going downtown.

Carrigy’s own constituency office in the city was recently devastated with eggs. He was “disappointed” by the incident, but remained “undeterred”.

“I will continue to work, that is my job, which is why I proposed myself as a public representative, and I will continue to do so,” he says.

“I know every street in Longford and I think it is important that we have someone at the table to represent us there in the Dáil.”

Brenda Ghanskh from Longford talks to election candidate Joe Flaherty on his canvas trail on Thursday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“Nothing for you here”

Grace Kearney, manager of the Brideways Family Resource Center in Ballymahon, says Longford has been “forgotten”.

“This could be a great place for families to grow up, but if we don’t invest in intervention services and businesses, it won’t,” she says.

“I see a great feeling of apathy, especially in our youth cohort. They feel that we are forgotten, that we are on our backs and that there is nothing for them in Co Longford. They go to college at 17 and 18 and a lot of them never come back. “

Mary Nally of Ronnie Nallys Bar disagrees. “It hasn’t been forgotten, no; it’s just that you know cities sometimes go through bad spots and then recover,” she says.

“I just hope we get a seat in Longford. I mean, politics don’t bother me so much. As long as we have someone from Longford in Dáil; a person.”

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are aiming for a second location in Longford-Westmeath, with a clear opening for a candidate from the Longford constituency. Flaherty and Carrigy were elected last year in the Longford and Granard counties with just over 100 votes in the first election.

Helen Feeney, a former Lanesborough prison official, says she doesn’t care whether a Longford TD is elected or not.

“From what I’ve seen, very nice people let them down, but their parties let them down,” she says.

“Over the years when we had a sedentary TD, we even had a county Taoiseach (Albert Reynolds was a TD for Longford-Westmeath and Longford-Roscommon). Has much been done for Longford? I do not believe that. , , I think there are additional guards that are needed in this county at the moment and not a TD. “

advertisement