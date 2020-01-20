advertisement

Absolute heaven for fans of Queen and The Greatest Showman.

There’s a scene in Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody that captures Queen’s unique appeal and has made her stadium rock anthems a classic.

As the band gathers in the studio to record their last album, Brian May gathers the other members of the band to tell them about a song he has been working on.

“I want to give an audience a song that they can play,” said the guitarist.

Two foot stamps and a clapping of hands follow. The seeds of ‘We Will Rock You’ were born.

From the moment the song was recorded, Queen knew that they had a track that would unite fans around the world. ON Bohemian Rhapsody The long singing that comes to the Olympia Theater is further proof of this.

The iconic venue will be a singer for the film on Sunday April 26th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 24th.

A screening of the film will take place, during which fans can filter out the legendary title of the Queen to their hearts’ content.

Tickets cost from € 20 including booking fee and € 1 restoration fee.

“Sing-A-Long-A’s live presenter will warm up your true Freddie Mercury-style voices, teach you some iconic dance moves, and show you how to use your interactive prop bags,” the event list says.

“Then sit back and sing along with the on-screen lyrics to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Under Pressure’ and ‘Somebody to Love’, and don’t forget that the audience is part of their famous Live Aid concert like the ‘Champions of the World!’ “

As for fans of The biggest showmanDue to demand, another performance is planned at the same venue. Fans of the musical can kick out their favorite songs for a matinee show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26th.

After six previous shows sold out in September 2019 and January 2020, this event has proven very popular with Irish viewers.

Fans can cheer on Hugh Jackman and Company and experience The Greatest Showman in the best possible way – with on-screen text to get as loud as you want.

Tickets for this show cost € 20 including booking fee and € 1 restoration fee.

More information about the two Sing-a-Long shows can be found here.

