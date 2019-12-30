advertisement

Manchester United will sell star player Paul Pogba during a transfer window expected in January if they get good money for him, according to Liverpool legend Phil Thompson, who was at the Football Club on Saturday to talk about Manchester United.

According to the former Liverpool player and manager, Paul Pogba is not fit for the player profile that Ole Gunnar Solskaya wants, and that the Norwegian international will be open for sale as long as the clubs concerned are willing to pay high fees for the Frenchman. :

Paul Pogba’s devotion to United has been repeatedly questioned by several fans, thinking that the Frenchman wants to leave the club, whether they want to give up or leave him.

advertisement

The winner of the French Cup has publicly spoken about his preference to leave Manchester United during a summer Adidas tour in Tokyo, Aponia.

Real Madrid and the former Juventus club have been linked with the move for a while, but nothing has come of the transfer rumors that link him to the clubs.

On Saturday night, Paul Pogba rested from a clash in Burnley during the Premier League clash with Burnley, and he posted how his team looks at his team 2. 0 defeat hosts Burnley to Turf Moore at the expense of his social media.

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to make way for this player’s exit first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement