When we stare at our solar system and observe the different planets and many moons, one thing is usually true for almost all of them: they have a lot of impact craters. Each of those scars on the surface of a planet or moon tells a story, and although the weather and the abundant water on Earth cause most impact craters to be erased or hidden from view, there are still some that researchers have been able to to smell.

As NASA reveals in a new message on its website, the previous record holder for the oldest crater on earth has been surpassed by a new discovery in Australia. Called the Yarrabubba meteor crater, it is estimated to be at least 2,229 billion years old.

Finding an old meteor crater on earth is hard enough, but it is often much harder to find a date for its creation. If the layer of molten rock created by the impact remains intact, scientists can use it to estimate the age, but with craters as old as Yarrabubba, that material has long been eroded.

Instead, researchers are forced to search for rocks that appear to be affected by the impact, meaning that they are looking for certain minerals and aging the crater based on many individual data points. This allowed researchers from the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science department to reduce the age of the crater to around 2,229 billion years.

“Scientists wonder how meteor impacts can be related to the formation of the continents. We would also like to know when the frequency of meteor impacts dropped to the point where life could arise and flourish, “said Timmons Erickson, lead author on a newspaper about the crater, in a statement.” These are all big questions on in the field of science. “

If that age is correct – and we have no reason to believe it is wrong – it will make the crater about 200 million years older than the next oldest known crater on the surface of our planet.

