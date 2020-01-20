advertisement

Roger Federer has never lost in the first round of the Australian Open since his debut 20 years ago, and the Swiss champion maintained his incredible record on Monday by attributing the old school work ethic to his success at Melbourne Park.

The 38-year-old pushed Steve Johnson aside 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2 to move on to the second round. He started his application for the 21st Grand Slam title in a flawless style.

advertisement

Federer said before the tournament that he had low expectations for the Grand Slam of the year after missing the Warm-Up ATP Cup to spend more time with his family.

It gave him time for match training, but it didn’t show up in the Rod Laver Arena against the American.

“I think for me the first three rounds are the key to getting started, getting used to the pressure, staying calm, securing breakpoints or 30-point points or whatever,” he said.

“This is a kind of unknown that can be a little scary at times.

“But there was none today because I broke every set early and was able to throw and then play freely.”

The crowd favorite knew he had to get out of the blocks quickly against number 75 in the world, so he drove a 4: 1 lead over a 10-minute break in the first set so that the roof could be closed due to rain.

Federer returned and packed the set in just 27 minutes.

Johnson, known for his great forehand and slice backhand, gave service breaks again in the next two sets and there was no turning back against a man who delivered some breathtaking returns and forehead movements.

He will next compete against either French qualifier Quentin Halys or Serbian Filip Krajinovic, admitting “I have to be careful”.

“Round by round point by point mentality. I know other guys who play very well right now, so I think it’s important to be very calm about things. “

– “Learning from mistakes is the key” –

Federer, who was placed in third place, is fighting not only for the 21st slam title, but also for his seventh in Australia after he was last successful at Melbourne Park in 2018.

His earliest exit from Australia since 2000 was the third round, and the Swiss star said hard work was the key to his longevity.

“At the end of the day, old-fashioned work ethic, there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said.

“I think if you are in a crisis, you are not feeling well, whatever it is, if you know how to train hard, when to train hard, with whom you train hard, then there is nothing wrong with it about these things.

“And learning from your mistakes is key because we remember our losses more than our victories. It is only important that you make the most of it when you lose, because this is actually an opportunity. “

Despite his age, Federer remains a competitive force and won four individual titles last year.

But he failed to add another Grand Slam with his next stake in the Wimbledon final, where he lost a five-set epic against Novak Djokovic.

Unlike his drought in 2019, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won twice, with the Spaniard moving within a Federated Record 20 slam title.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement