An old clothing factory in Leicester could be demolished and replaced by a five-story apartment and boutique complex.

City councilors will meet next week to decide to allow the demolition of the Kocha House in St Matthew’s.

The 1960s building on Malabar Road would be demolished to make way for a block of 27 apartments and 10 retail units.

Kocha House

Although the planning officers advised the project to obtain permission, some residents of the area objected to the project.

A petition of 30 names was collected, raising concerns about a shortage of parking at St Matthew’s and the potential for more traffic on nearby roads as well as the impact on existing merchants.

A resident wrote to council saying, “I have a store in this building and if it were to be demolished, I would lose my only source of income which is my business, so I could not support myself or those of my family.

“In addition, it will also result in the loss of all of its customers for my business.

“Residents of this area are already having problems finding parking and adding 27 apartments and 10 additional stores will make the problem worse and cause additional congestion in an already congested area.”

Planning officials, however, argued that the project is a short distance from the Lee Circle parking lot, but admit that the area already has parking problems and that the new system would engulf an existing small off-street parking lot.

A council planning spokesperson said, “Enforcement of city council parking rules uses significant resources to resolve parking problems in this area.

“Double parking, parking on the sidewalk and parking on a double yellow line were observed by officers.

“It is therefore clear that the area suffers from existing parking problems and that the level of parking currently available is insufficient to meet existing demand.”

However, the council suggested the creation of nine new on-street parking spaces at the expense of the promoter, Mr. Patel.

This would involve removing the single and double yellow lines on Malabar Road, near the Prince Phillip Center.

The council indicates that the program includes bicycle parking and residents would be invited to use public transport.

The planning spokesperson added, “It will provide retail units that will complement Malabar Road and contribute to housing needs in the city.

“It will provide a building at the appropriate scale and density, efficiently using the land, for a densely developed neighborhood near the city center.

“There are concerns about the potential impact of the program on the problems of parking cars in the region.

“However, overall, I consider the potentially harmful impact to be offset by the positive aspects of the program.”

The developer said, “The proposed scheme has been prepared to provide a suitable new property that is not too intrusive or out of character.

“The proposal would see the erection of a mixed-use property providing an updated modern building as well as a number of updated commercial and residential spaces.”

