advertisement

The obscenity about Sinn Féin’s performance in parliamentary elections is as much north of the border as it is in the south. Even party fans have trouble finding the right words.

Falls Road in West Belfast’s Loretta McKee says she chose “great” on the advice of a friend.

advertisement

“I’ve used it quite a bit,” she says at the James Connolly Visitor Center on Falls Road, where she has lunch with Joe Austin, a former pioneering Sinn Féin city councilor who has since left electoral politics.

How about Mary Lou McDonald for Taoiseach?

“Definitely,” says McKee. “Why don’t you want her to be taoiseach? It simply stands for everything that is good. “

She knows that housing and health were major reasons for the Sinn Féin tsunami, but believes that Irish unity has also been a success factor.

“If you scratch the surface of people in the 26 counties, that patriotism is there.”

Like the Sinn Féin leader, she wants a border survey over the next five years.

“I think it would go away,” added McKee.

Unionists worried by the rise of Sinn Féin says: “If they really listen [what Sinn Féin offers], we could have a great Ireland for them, for everyone.”

Out of the blue: Ciaran O’Clarkin. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

Surprise and delight

Everyone in the middle is surprised and pleased with the result.

Jude Brennan from Ardoyne in the north of Belfast has crossed the city to visit the Connolly Center with his son Finnbarr, daughter Enya and their fiance Conor.

“I’m surprised, but it’s a good surprise,” says Brennan, who James Connolly said would have been happy with the result.

Another visitor, Ciaran O’Clarkin, said the result was a “lightning bolt out of the blue” that would speed up the journey for a united Ireland. “This is the time to push for it,” he says.

“Euphoric”: Joe Austin. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

“Euphoric” is the word chosen by Joe Austin, one of the first Sinn Féin councilors to be elected to the Belfast City Council’s former bear pit.

“People are euphoric about the result. Anyone who tells you that he saw it coming or predicted it should read palm trees. “

Austin is not impressed by Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin’s request that he cannot work with Sinn Féin for “moral” reasons.

“Micheál either has no sense of history and therefore does not know where his own party came from, or he has no sense of vision and does not know where we can all go,” he says.

He suggests that Fianna Fáil’s leader “should follow the advice he gave us” when she asked Sinn Féin to return to the Stormont powersharing executive.

“People have to understand whether they like it or not, we have a new situation. The old certainties from 10 days ago are gone, ”he adds.

“You know, we can sit here forever and a day and complain about what has been done to us, or even what we have done to others. You can do that and it’s okay, or you can talk about planning a future, a new beginning for all of us. “

Hands dirty

Séanna Walsh, head of the visitor center, opts for “amazing”. He is a former IRA prisoner tasked with telling the world in July 2005 that the IRA’s armed campaign had officially ended.

Walsh spent some time promoting Seán Crowe in Dublin, and although he expected the survey topper to be safe, he had no “feeling for the overwhelming voice he received”.

Amazing: Séanna Walsh. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

Walsh wonders if Sinn Féin can form a government with the smaller parties and independents.

“There has to be a change,” he says.

Regardless, he adds that it is important for Sinn Féin to join the government. He quotes Deputy Secretary General of the Irish Trade Union Congress, Owen Reidy, who said at an event in the center on Saturday that “a radical opposition is not a friend of the working class”.

“You can have all of the world’s revolutionary guidelines, but if you’re not ready to get your hands dirty, it doesn’t mean anything. You are responsible for the people who voted for you to rule,” says Walsh.

advertisement