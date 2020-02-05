advertisement

These two period views show the old St Margaret bus station in Leicester in the 1950s and 1960s.

They provide a fascinating reminder of what the bus station looked like, which many readers will remember, and also give a broader view of the area surrounding the station decades ago.

The image above, sent a few years ago by G Dent of Sileby, shows the bus station as it was in the early 1950s.

He is photographed from the viewpoint of the tower of the Sainte-Marguerite church and shows the view in the opposite direction to the photo below.

Apparently it was taken on a holiday and the big queue is at Platform 7, probably at Bradgate Park.

The photo below is from our records and dates back to 1967, more than a decade before the transportation center was demolished and rebuilt in the 1980s, when its rather utilitarian concrete bus shelters and relatively basic cafes and facilities were replaced.

A view of St Margaret’s bus station in Leicester and the surrounding area in 1967

It is worth looking at the area surrounding the bus station.

There’s a large parking lot across from Sainte-Marguerite Church and some modern development, but many of the old industrial buildings are still in use – and you just have to look at all those factory chimneys on the skyline .

The newly visible Frog Island area was still booming in the 1960s and was one of the main industrial centers of Leicester.

