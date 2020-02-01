advertisement

Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

The Oilers also scored Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots.

David Perron and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 1-5-1 in their last seven games on the road. Netminder Jake Allen made 31 saves.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the game by scoring twice during a 17-second lead.

First Draisaitl capitalized on a neutral zone turnover by taking a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, flying to the left flank and smashing a shot past Allen.

Jones then utilized an offensive zone victory to defeat Allen with a shot on a screen from the left point.

The Oilers outscored the Blues 13-3 in the period and nearly extended their lead. Sam Gagner dropped a shot off the post and Ethan Bear hit another post in the final minute of the period.

Perron cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1 with a mid-range return drive during the second period. Defender Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the right and Perron – from his knees and back into the net – managed to clear Koskinen’s loose ball.

Thomas tied the game 2:12 into the third period with the Blues applying heavy pressure on the offensive zone. After Thomas hit the post with an inaccurate shot during an attack, he buried another.

But Draisaitl blasted Blues defenseman Justin Faulk to score another rush and lift the Oilers to 3-2. Archibald’s short goal of the empty net with 1:41 left the game closed.

The Oilers played without 19-goal scorer James Neal, who was a late scratch due to a lower body injury. Winger Patrick Russell replaced him in the lineup.

