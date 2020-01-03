advertisement

Oil prices have risen in the news of the United States military strike that killed the Iranian colonel-general

By Carl Piovano

LONDON – Oil prices rose on Friday due to concerns that Iran may respond to the United States’ assassination of its colonel-general by cutting off global energy supplies from the Middle East.

If this continues, the rise in oil prices could lead to higher fuel, heating and electricity costs for cars and stifle the global economy at a time when it is already slowing down.

The news that General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds force, was killed in an air raid on Baghdad International Airport has raised expectations of Iranian retaliation.

During the past flare-ups in relations with the United States, Iran has threatened to supply oil that will flow from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. Approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, where the shipping lane is only 3 kilometers wide and tankers have been attacked this year.

The international benchmark for crude rose 3.7% or $ 2.45 to $ 68.70 a barrel in London trading. The US contract rose 3.6% or $ 2.18 to $ 63.36.

“Revenge will come, perhaps not overnight, but it will come, and until then we have to increase the geopolitical risk premium,” said Olivier Jakob, head of Petromatrix’s advisory service, in a message to investors.

He pointed out that Iran’s response may not be limited to the Strait of Hormuz.

In September, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched drone strikes on the world’s largest oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. The strike temporarily took about half of the world’s oil exporter’s supplies. The United States blamed Iran directly for what it refused to do.

Launching attacks that cannot easily be linked to Iran limits the chances of direct retaliation.

However, Iran has also targeted tankers directly. This year, she seized a British flag tanker, the Stena Impero, for several weeks. And it shot down a U.S. military drone.

Approximately 80% of the crude oil that flows through the Strait of Hormuz goes to countries in Asia, including China, Japan, India and South Korea.

However, the rise in global oil prices is likely to have an even greater impact, particularly in oil-importing countries with large manufacturing sectors such as Germany. The stock market performed worst on Friday, losing 1.3%.

For example, since the prices of fuels such as gasoline generally reflect movements in the crude oil market, this could mean higher costs for drivers and airlines. Airline shares fell sharply worldwide on Friday.

In the United States, crude oil accounts for slightly more than 50% of the gasoline price, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

In the longer term, the rise in crude oil prices could be limited by the fact that the energy market is oil-bound while demand is slowing as the major economies have slowed down. The crude oil producing countries – particularly the United States – are producing oil at high speed.

The OPEC cartel and its main ally Russia agreed last month to cut oil production, but many countries have exceeded their quotas.

This has kept the oil price at bay so far. On Friday, the Brent benchmark rose to its highest level since May, after having been largely at $ 60 a barrel.

A gradual increase in the production of renewable energies could also limit the economic damage caused by an increase in crude oil prices. However, experts note that fossil fuels such as oil continue to provide the majority of the energy that drives industry, transportation, and heating, among other things.

