Time to get excited!

We are expected to launch the fifth generation of PlayStation this year before Christmas so Santy has enough time to build them all, but we don’t have much information about them yet.

We know the PS5 is likely to be backward compatible with previous generation games. We hope you haven’t sold them over the years or used them as expensive, shiny coasters once the new generation has arrived.

In addition, the actual price of PS5 will likely not be released until Microsoft confirms the Xbox Series X price. Sony’s CFO Hiroki Totoki tells IGN:

“What is not very clear or visible is that we are in competition. It is therefore very difficult to discuss something about the price at this point. Depending on the price level, we may have to determine what the promotion is and how much cost we are willing to pay. “

With the official PlayStation 5 website from Sony, we have come a step closer to realizing the new console.

The website consists of a form that you can fill out to receive updates for the console and the following statement:

“We have started to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully introduce the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be the first who will receive updates when we announce them, including news regarding the release date of PS5, the price of PS5 and the upcoming list of PS5 launch games. “

You can find the website here.

