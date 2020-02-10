advertisement

Museum trustee Tom Hanks announced this during the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th.

It’s been eight years since the company was originally announced.

Hanks, the museum trustee and co-chair of the Academy Museum campaign, along with co-chair Annette Bening and chair Bob Iger made the announcement live in front of the audience at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“There is a lot of culture in the City of Angels, but there has never been a museum dedicated to the art and science of film,” said Hanks.

Then he joked about the existence of a selfie museum in Los Angeles (there is one, the Museum of Selfies in Hollywood & Highland) and that he and Brad Pitt (“shirtless”) are currently contributing physical work to the completion of the academy museum located in the former May company building on the corner of Wilshire / Fairfax.

The Academy Museum recently announced that it had hit the 95 percent mark in its $ 388 million pre-opening campaign. Now the installation of four floors begins with haunting, innovative exhibitions. One of the early exhibits will give a comprehensive look at the world of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli animated films.

“We can’t wait to welcome the whole world to the Academy Museum,” said Academy Museum director Bill Kramer. “When our doors open on December 14th, our exciting combination of exhibitions, film screenings, and public and educational programs for film lovers everywhere will create unprecedented experiences.”

Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy, added: “The dream of this museum is finally becoming a reality – a meeting place for filmmakers and film fans from all over the world, where we share the legacy of the Academy Awards and the Academy’s mission, the world through cinema to connect, can continue to meet. “

The academy announced that it will continue to release details about the museum as its opening date approaches.

The already iconic Academy Museum building, designed by world-famous architect Renzo Piano and located in the Miracle Mile of Los Angeles, has been largely completed.

