Netflix’s fantasy epic is already a huge success and probably the best replacement so far for HBO’s recently ended Game of Thrones. If you like fantasy and magic, with some political plans, then you should give The Witcher a try. All eight episodes are available on Netflix for streaming, but know that you have to pay extra attention to understand the most controversial about the new TV series.

If you’ve already seen it, you already know what that is, and now we have a Netflix manual for it. Make sure you have watched all episodes before viewing the cheat sheet below different spoilers follow below.

Only in episode 4 do you realize what is going on. Netflix did not reveal early that we have looked at a number of different events that do not occur chronologically in the series. There is no text to inform you that we are moving back and forth over time, and the fact that two of the three main characters, and the bard, look the same does not help. But the fact is that Netflix has chosen to present the journeys of the three main characters, including Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, in a way that makes more sense as you get deeper into the series.

That is not a text on the screen to warn you that we are going back in the past, and the present tense of The Witcher only becomes clear as we get closer to the end of the first season. No matter how confusing it may be, I must admit that it is definitely an interesting approach – allowing the public to sort everything out.

A few days ago we showed you a brilliant but unofficial timeline for The Witcher, and now we have a timeline directly from Netflix, which it shared on Twitter earlier this week:

Above, the timeline gives us actual years for some of the events in the series. We learn that the fall of Cintra takes place in 1,263 – Anno Witcheri, I think. That is about 53 years after Yenn’s body has been transformed. Netflix’s own timeline, however, is not nearly as detailed as the unofficial schedule that we have shown you recently, which contains more episode details to help you navigate through season 1.

