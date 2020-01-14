advertisement

It is said to be the most expensive TV show ever made.

After weeks of teasing, spills, and rumors, Amazon’s next series, The Lord Of The Rings, has announced its main cast.

Not much is known about the action of the show, which is due to start production in New Zealand in February, except that it will be set long before the films The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings.

Regular guests include Robert Aramayo (Game Of Thrones), Owain Arthur (Babylon), Nazanin Boniadi (Heimat), Tom Budge (Pacific), Morfydd Clark (Crawl), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Mary Queen Of Scots), Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act II), Markella Kavenagh (True Story of the Kelly Gang), Joseph Mawle (Game Of Thrones), Dylan Smith (One Hour Photo), Charlie Vickers (Medici) and Daniel Weyman (A Very English Scandal) as newcomers Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete and Megan Richards.

advertisement

The series showrunner J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay made the following statement regarding the casting announcement:

“After an extensive global search, we are pleased to finally announce the first group of brilliant performers to take part in the Amazon series” The Lord of the Rings “. These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life for fans and audiences around the world. “

Payne and McKay are writing the episodes for the series (both previously worked on Star Trek Beyond and the upcoming flash film) and Bryan Cogman, author of some of the best episodes of Game Of Thrones, will work with them. Who is an advisory producer for this project?

Also behind the scenes, J.A. Bayona (The Impossible, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) has signed up as a director for several episodes.

Given that Amazon has reportedly lost $ 250 million simply by purchasing the rights to the books, and a report in The Guardian has cost the show’s production to a staggering $ 1.3 billion (around € 775 million) ), it should come as a surprise – one that the second season had already been ordered before a single scene of the first episode was even filmed.

The show is expected to arrive on Amazon in 2021.

,

advertisement