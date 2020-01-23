advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Brian Baumgartner is known worldwide by fans of the popular TV program The Office as Kevin Malone. The fictional show revolves around a paper company based on Scranton.

Baumgartner returned to the place where his character called Kevin home and fans greeted him at Cooper’s Seafood House.

“I’m from Georgia and live in California, but somehow Scranton still feels like home,” Baumgartner said.

In the role of Baumgartner as Kevin Malone. He was known for his blunt jokes and poor communication skills. Kevin was an important part of the accounting team at Dunder Mifflin.

Now, almost seven years after the end of The Office, Baumgartner is back with his own film crew.

“I thought, you know what, I think I should go back to Scranton and say hello to some old friends and hear what The Office is now, what it means to the city now,” Baumgartner said.

He uses this trip to talk to people in the Scranton area about the impact of the show.

“It was huge for us because we have so many customers from Canada from Australia who make it a point to come to Scranton to see where The Office was filmed,” said Paul Cooper, co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House.

Cooper’s Seafood House is mentioned five times on The Office. A film crew even came here to record video from the restaurant for the show.

“They filmed a lot of different scenes and some of them ended up in the show,” Cooper said.

Now fans were standing along the corridors of the restaurant to meet one of their favorite Office stars.

“I just found out yesterday and I had something like that, I have to come see this guy. So I’m such a big Office fan, “said Taylor’s Sam Hartman.

“We have a great community in Scranton and everyone loves this show so much,” said Kevin O’Shea from Archbald.

“We watch The Office all the time, it’s one of our favorite shows, if not both of our favorite shows, since he was little, he loved it,” said Sarah Suwak.

Baumgartner also stopped at Backyard Ale House, where the cast organized a wrap party when the show ended in 2013.

A long line of people was waiting for his bartending skills.

“I’m really happy to continue the tradition a bit and have my vodka cran made by the only Kevin Malone. So it’s just very exciting,” said Colleen Boyle of Scranton.

