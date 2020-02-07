advertisement

The Met Office maintains its forecast of a week of 80 mph winds on Sunday and has issued a “life threatening” warning.

The yellow warning unusually covers the whole country, as gusts of 80 mph could hit the exposed areas and, even at a lower level, the wind speed could peak at 60 mph.

advertisement

Parts of the Southeast have even been turned into an orange warning, as coastal areas face the greatest dangers – but inland there is also a high risk of major disturbance as trees could fall, tiles could explode and roads could be closed.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings giving the people time to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before becoming very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom until the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely in the inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along the coastal areas, particularly in the south-east of England and the north of the country. ‘Scotland.”

The impending storm is already having an impact on the region, with Network Rail warning its passengers to travel only when necessary.

Derby College recently announced the cancellation of its Valentine’s Day open house at Broomfield Hall campus on Sunday due to security concerns, and other event organizers in the area are expected to start following suit. not.

The worst winds from Storm Ciara are expected to reach Derbyshire around noon Sunday, after the wind begins to strengthen until Saturday evening.

Heavy showers will add to the complications and disturbance of the storm, but the worst of the wind and rain is expected to begin to ease in the evening and Monday will be windy with occasional showers.

Falling temperatures could cause some of these showers to turn to snow over parts of Derbyshire, even at lower levels, but it is unlikely to settle on what will be saturated soil.

The thing should get softer for the rest of the week, but it will likely hang over the weekend.

.

advertisement