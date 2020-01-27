advertisement

Although John and Keri Altobelli practically raised their kids with the Orange Coast College baseball diamond, friends said the couple weren’t disappointed when their two girls didn’t follow their father’s dusty footsteps.

Jim Altobelli, father of baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, walks through the OCC shelter in Costa Mesa, California the day after his son dies in a helicopter crash with his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli. January 27, 2020. All three died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Baseball coach Chaz Kekipi pauses for a moment near John Altobelli’s jersey in Pirate Park at Orange Coast College to remember baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Baseball coach Chaz Kekipi (center), console colleague Isabel Carpio (right) and OCC athlete Ashley Rippeon will meet in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020 to remember baseball coach John Altobelli. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Baseball coach Chaz Kekipi wears a black stripe on his hat to remember coach John Altobelli, who started Monday, January 27, 2020 in Costa Mesa, California. Altobelli, wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Orange Coast College women’s basketball coach, Sammy Doucette, hugs college president Angelica Suarez as they gather at Pirate Park on Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020, to remember baseball coach John Altobelli. Altobelli, wife Keri Altobelli, and daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



A memorial commemorates baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 1. 26. 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A memorial commemorates baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 1. 26. 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Baseball coach John Altobelli’s jerseys hang from the entrance to Pirate Park at Orange Coast College as people gather in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020 to remember baseball coach John Altobelli. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. The letters “NEGU” stand for “Never Never Give Up” (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Members of the Santa Ana College softball team pause to remember baseball coach John Altobelli at Pirate Park at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A memorial commemorates baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 1. 26. 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Doug Bennett, director of the Orange Coast College Foundation, will pause at a memorial stone for baseball coach John Altobelli on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Orange Coast College’s pirate park in Costa Mesa, California. Altobelli, wife Keri Altobelli, and daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A baseball is one of the many items on Sunday, January 26, 2020, on a temporary memorial stone on the Orange Coast College baseball field in Costa Mesa for the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, that died in the United States remains a helicopter crash, in which the former Lakers star Kobe Bryant was also killed. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Members of the Santa Ana College softball team pause to remember baseball coach John Altobelli at Pirate Park at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Orange Coast College baseball players Zebadiah Storie (left), Oscar Favela (center) and Enrique Morales (pause) at a memorial remember baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa, California, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, a makeshift memorial was made in Costa Mesa to Orange Coast College baseball coach Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa, who were killed in the helicopter crash that also killed the former Lakers star , Kobe Bryant erected on the Orange Coast College sign. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)



John Altobelli, top center, his wife Keri, top right, and daughter Alyssa, bottom left, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Six other people, including Kobe Bryant, were killed in the crash.

Daughter Alexis Altobelli (bottom right) and son JJ Altobelli (top left) can also be seen in the photo. (Photo courtesy of Doug Bennett)

John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College, died in a helicopter crash along with Kobe Byrant and three others on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Calabasas.

Long-time OCC chief baseball coach Altobelli (56), his wife Keri (46) and their daughter Alyssa (13) were killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday 26 January, which also killed six more complained, including the legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13 years old. The crash, which is being investigated by state transportation officials, occurred when the group of parents and children was directed to Bryant’s youth basketball academy northwest of Los Angeles

The Altobellis were “the first family from OCC,” said Nate Johnson, the school’s deputy chief baseball coach. “All three of his children grew up here.”

J.J. According to Douglas Bennett, executive director of the Orange Coast College Foundation, Altobelli, John’s son from a previous marriage, played and trained baseball in Orange County before becoming a scout for the Boston Red Sox. Johns and Keris daughters, Alyssa and 16-year-old Alexis, are Batgirls for their father’s team, Johnson said.

Keri Altobelli and the girls came out regularly to watch the pirates play. They sat in their intended place on the first baseline. But baseball wasn’t the family’s only sporting interest.

Alyssa, a friend and teammate of Orange County-based Mambas with Gianna Bryant, was an outstanding basketball player who was praised by Laker’s assistant coach Phil Handy. She was an eighth grader at the Ensign Intermediate School. Alexis played several sports, including tennis, Johnson said, recalling that when one of the girls tried softball and hated softball, John Altobelli “just laughed and said everything was fine”.

John Altobelli was a keen fundraiser for OCC’s baseball program and was trying to help his players grow up, find scholarships, and move to four-year universities, Bennett said. “He was a perfectionist and he challenged many of his children, but he really cared for them. He worked on building them up as young men. “

Neighbors Debra and Guy Biagiotti, who live in the Newport Coast community where the Altobellis moved in 2018, said some people have responded to their shock at the tragedy by leaving flowers and cards outside the Altobellis’ door.

Guy Biagiotti described John Altobelli as a really nice person who stopped chatting while washing his car in front of the house, and he remembered that Keri gave them a plant shortly after the family moved in to deal with any bothering their barking Apologizing to dog’s freckles may have caused.

The pirates decided to play their season opening game on Tuesday, January 28, but will initially pay tribute to their coach from nearly three decades. The OCC Foundation has established a memorial fund that J.J. and Alexis Altobelli and Johnson said the college and its sports community will put their arms around the coach’s surviving children.

“Your family has taken care of us over the years and we will take care of you,” he said. “We’ll be your family.”

