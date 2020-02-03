advertisement

There has been a lot of talk about Jeremy Scott’s decision to drop out of the next season of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) … probably because it was him that many of the attendees wanted to see. Me included.

If you don’t know who he is, check his receipts. Jeremy Scott has dressed celebrities from Lizzo and Madonna to Kanye West and Offset. Known as the people’s designer, he is the creative director of Moschino and his streetwear tends to carry an underlying political message while being enveloped in current trends in pop culture.

His departure from fashion week in February means something. The withdrawal signifies impending problems within the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and its NYFW calendar.

But to be honest, the CFDA’s problems did not start there. We should have been talking about the NYFW calendar weeks ago.

Since the program was first published, there has been an even more glaring problem that I cannot ignore: the absence of black women. As a fashion lover and frequent participant in NYFW, I checked the list more than once in search of my melanic sisters.

Of the 79 designers, fashion houses and collections currently listed, there are only three black women on the official calendar: tennis champion and mompreneur Serena Williams, millennial newcomer Tia Adeola and Caribbean couture designer Felisha Christmas. It’s less than 4%.

While I’m ready to cheer on these sisters – and can’t wait to see what #blackgirlmagic they’ve put on the track – I can’t help but wonder why there aren’t more of us?

Despite what some critics say, NYFW still carries weight in the fashion and entertainment industry. Without a doubt, I look forward to this pump and this patterned circumstance every 6 months, every year.

Presenting at Fashion Week can make or break your career. There are several black designers worthy of this coveted opportunity. So why won’t it be released in February? Why is it not there more?

It can’t be about not having enough black designers, because a five-second Google search, or past fashion week calendars, for that matter, will show how many fabulous black women are creating art through clothing. A small class of “Tracie Ellis Ross” will do it too. From Cushnie to Shanel Campbell, some of her best fashion moments were created by black women.

Flexibility in timing cannot be an issue either. The CFDA NYFW calendar changes regularly and can be updated within days of the start. I walked the corridors of Spring Studios where many shows take place. There is a lot of space and opportunities in the gallery – believe me, they have room. Periodt.

And, we know that interest is not the problem. Participants have long been asking for more diversity from NYFW and the fashion industry. However, these calls sometimes seem to fall on deaf ears. Lindsay Peoples Wagner, one of the only black women editors in a large mainstream fashion magazine, touched on this in a brilliant article in The Cut in August 2018 where she talked about being “everywhere” and nowhere “at the same time.

Elegant progress has been made, but we know there is still much to be done.

Similar to why we fight against the abuse of our bodies and the exploitation of our culture – recent examples include letters from a historically black fraternity on polo pants and terrible fashionable cornrow wigs Paris Week – we need to continue the conversation about the right to take up space in this important industry. It is obvious that decisions are made without black women at the table.

As Peoples Wagner pointed out, “Black people rarely find themselves in positions of power.” It is time for that to change.

The lack of black women on the official NYFW calendar is unacceptable in 2020 and AF frankly rude. Black women are an integral part of NYFW’s enduring success – not just this season, but every season. We have and continue to contribute a lot to the fashion industry, from creators and models to stylists, fashion writers and influencers.

In a society that seems to be moving towards more diversity in almost all major fields and industries, I urge CFDA leaders to be careful.

