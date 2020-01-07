advertisement

For the second day in a row, according to the nurses, 760 patients have to be hospitalized in wagons in emergency rooms and in bed wards.

This corresponds to the record level of overcrowding in hospitals on Monday.

advertisement

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO) said the worst affected hospitals on Tuesday were: University Hospital Limerick, where 75 patients were waiting for beds; Galway University Hospital – 51, Cork University Hospital – 47, Letterkenny University Hospital – 47 and South Tipperary General Hospital – 44

INMO said it had written to Minister of Health Simon Harris and tried:

* Declaration of a serious incident in the worst affected hospitals;

* Immediate approval of all locations awaiting acceptance in all acute care hospitals in the nursing and midwifery department.

* Cancellation of electoral procedures in the worst affected hospitals;

* An infection control plan;

* Closure of non-emergency admissions to the worst affected hospitals;

* Procurement of additional beds in the private and voluntary area;

* End of hiring ban

The nurses union said it also wanted funding previously agreed for the Safe Staffing Framework to keep staffing levels safe, to reduce congestion and improve patient outcomes.

“Otherwise, patient safety risks will continue throughout 2020,” said INMO.

INMO Secretary General Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that “extreme overcrowding poses a clear danger to patients and staff alike. It requires immediate political intervention to stabilize our hospitals. ”

She said 760 patients on trolleys meant that the health service simply wasn’t working.

“The longer this overcrowding continues, the greater the threats to patient safety.”

“We wrote to the minister and called for action. We need to grab the nettle and report a serious incident, cancel electives, and immediately approve recruitment for the worst affected hospitals. “

The HSE said on Tuesday that the hospital system had remained “under the” very important press “”.

According to HSE director of acute surgery, Liam Woods, expanding capacity within the hospital system was “a key goal”.

In the meantime, Kerry University Hospital has become the newest healthcare facility that canceled all elective operations this week.

The hospital said it would review this decision Thursday with a view to the election operation planned for next week. It was said that all patients whose procedures had been canceled would “get a new appointment as soon as possible”.

“During the holidays, the hospital worked tirelessly with our community colleagues to ensure that all hospital and community beds were full. However, the numerous influenza presentations in the emergency room meant that extraordinary measures had to be taken in the interests of both patients and patients.

On Sunday, the South / South West Hospital Group announced that the elective surgery would be canceled and non-emergency admission to Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital would be stopped to combat overcrowding.

This move was harshly criticized by hospital advisers who said it had serious ramifications for patient health.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said that all operations that were not absolutely necessary in the main hospitals in Cork had been canceled since mid-December.

It is believed that at-risk patients who are waiting for major surgery will be affected by the decision because timely access to scheduled procedures is critical. This includes cancer patients who are waiting for a series of time-critical interventions.

Dr. Donal O’Hanlon, President of IHCA, said: “The decision to cancel all remaining elective operations in Cork’s public acute hospitals is simply not acceptable. It forces hospitals and counselors who treat patients to determine which patient is worth the treatment. “

“No hospital advisor would like to tell a patient waiting for major breast or prostate cancer surgery that her critical treatment has been discontinued and, worse, that she is unable to tell the patient when she will be rescheduled.”

“The decision to cancel a life-enhancing operation for patients with conditions such as cancer, which is believed to involve early surgery, is another jerky and ill-considered response. This undermines our commitment to the care of patients who are already in need of protection. ”

advertisement