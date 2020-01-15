advertisement

Royal Derby Hospital has experienced a surprisingly large increase in the number of patients and has seen peaks in demand several times already this year.

A high alert, known as OPEL 4, was declared four times in December 2019, said a spokesperson.

The NHS uses an escalation system, known as an operational performance escalation level, OPEL 4 being the highest alert.

Formerly known as “black alerts”, this term is used when confidence is under pressure with a high number of hospitalized and A&E patients.

A spokesperson for Derby University Hospitals and the Burton NHS Foundation Trust said that in cases like these, each team had to follow a series of actions.

They said that confidence had seen 7 to 8% growth in demand in the past 12 months after initially forecasting 2% growth in forecast demand, compared to the previous year.

And Sharon Martin, chief operating officer, said, “Our hospitals continue to be busy and we are doing everything we can to see patients as quickly as possible, prioritizing those who are sickest.

“Consistent with all NHS Trusts across the country, the onset of winter has resulted in increased demand, but our staff has continued to work exceptionally hard to ensure our patients receive the care they need.

“We are anticipating winter and have opened additional beds to meet the increased demand. We are also working with our health and social service partners in Derbyshire and Staffordshire to reduce the number of patients admitted to hospital and to ensure sufficient capacity in the community to discharge patients. “

Dr. Paul Wood, clinical manager of urgent care at the Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, who oversees NHS health care in the county, said: “Derbyshire’s health and social service partners are working together to prepare the system for the winter, but we also need people to help us help them.

“There are many ways to access help and advice on illness and injury and we ask people to use the right service for their health needs.

“Patients can access health and wellness advice at their local pharmacy without an appointment and can call NHS 111 free of charge, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The NHS 111 is much more than a hotline – if you are concerned about an urgent medical problem, you can call and speak to a counselor. Depending on the situation, the NHS 111 team may have access to a “nurse, emergency dentist or even a general practitioner and if she thinks you need it, she can arrange face-to-face meetings.”

A & E

Always call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is in danger. Examples of medical emergencies include, but are not limited to, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Emergency services should only be used in an emergency or when there is a danger of death. If you do not need emergency care, please consider one of the alternatives below:

NHS111

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical problem, you can get advice from a fully qualified counselor by calling NHS 111 – available 24/7. For example, the counselor can send an ambulance, put you in contact with a general practitioner or provide self-care advice.

Emergency care center

If you have an illness or injury that requires urgent attention, but it is not an emergency, you can go to the Derby Urgent Care Center. You do not need to make an appointment. Examples include conditions treated by your GP or injuries requiring an x-ray.

GP surgeries

When you are not feeling well but do not need urgent medical attention, you must make arrangements to see your doctor.

pharmacies

A pharmacist can give advice on minor injuries or illnesses, such as infections, colds and flu, travel tips, and rashes. They often have a private consultation room if you need to speak to them confidentially.

