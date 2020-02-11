advertisement

The number of completed apartments reached its highest level in a decade last year. The number of apartments rose by almost 60 percent compared to the previous year, as data from the Central Statistical Office prove.

A total of 6,450 new apartments were completed in the last quarter of the year, compared to 5,445 completions in the same period last year, which corresponds to an increase of 18.5 percent.

advertisement

This brought the total number of completions of new buildings to 21,241 last year, an increase of 18.3 percent compared to 17,952 in 2018.

Homelessness was a key issue in the general election. According to the latest data from the Department of Housing, 9,713 people were in shelters during the week of December 23-29.

Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary said that prior to the elections, all parties ’housing goals are“ very ambitious, ”given the capacity constraints that are already evident in the industry.

“All tenor types – social, privately rented, and privately owned – are required,” he said. “Some party pledges run the risk of crowding out the private sector.”

In both the final quarter of 2019 and the full year, the relative growth in apartments was greatest.

The number of apartments completed in the last quarter of the previous year rose by 72.2 from 726 in 2018 to 1,250 in the same period of the previous year.

For 2019 as a whole, the number of completed apartments rose from 2,283 in 2018 to 3,644 in the previous year, which corresponds to an increase of 59.6 percent.

Mr. O’Leary said that approximately 80 percent of these units were bought by private rental investors.

“There is also a significant number of dwellings in the planning and development process, depending on the continued revival of the private rental sector,” he said.

“This would be at risk if some of Sinn Féin’s policy proposals were implemented if they found their way into power.”

Throughout the year, 59 percent of the completed apartments were multi-family houses, 23.9 percent single-family houses and 17.1 percent apartments.

In the last quarter of 2019, more than four out of five new apartments in urban areas were completed.

The number was highest in Dublin at 2,086, followed by 1,554 in the Middle East. Together, these regions accounted for 56.4 percent of all new buildings in the quarter.

The next higher region was the Southwest with 887 completions. The west was the region with the highest relative increase over the previous year, growing from 346 completions in the last quarter of 2018 by 63.9 percent to 567 in the same period last year.

Of the 1,250 apartments completed in the last quarter of last year, more than two thirds were in Dublin.

The Eircode area with the most new residential buildings throughout the past year was Naas (829), followed by Dublin 15 (741).

The remaining 10 Eircode areas, apart from Galway (613) and Limerick (559), were all in the Dublin suburbs and commuter belt. These areas accounted for three out of ten new buildings in 2019.

The statistics also show that the average size of new dwellings decreased by 6.1 percent in 2019. The CSO said the decrease was due to an increase in the percentage of completed apartments and a decrease in the size of single and multi-family houses.

Half of the residential units last year consisted of semi-detached houses. These developments have gradually decreased from 21 percent in 2014 to 12 percent in the past year.

The number of system apartments rose from 3,364 in the last quarter of 2018 by 13.3 percent to 3,811 in the same period of the previous year.

This brought the total number of system degrees to 12,529 in 2019, 14.1 percent more than the 10,985 system degrees in 2018.

The number of single-family houses rose by 2.5 percent in the last quarter from 1,355 to 1,389. For 2019 as a whole, there was an increase of 8.2 percent in the number of individual completions from 4,684 to 5,068.

Housing projects accounted for 59.1 percent of all new construction in the last quarter of 2019, while 21.5 percent were single-family homes and 19.4 percent were apartments.

advertisement