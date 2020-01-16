advertisement

The Nigerian government said three days of mourning after the death of 89 soldiers in an attack by suspected terrorists on a base in the west of the country, a spokesman said.

Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou also announced that he has replaced the country’s army chief, Ahmed Mohamed, who led the military for two years, Reuters reported on Monday. Major General Salifou Modi was appointed Mohamed’s successor on the same day.

The government initially said 25 people died in the attack. Days later, the government said the death toll had been revised to 89, The Associated Press reported.

“The government urges the population to be more vigilant, relaxed and closed, and reaffirms their determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the final victory,” said a government statement.

A government spokesman announced three days of mourning, according to CNN. Issoufou wrote days earlier that “I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the Niger people and wish the wounded a speedy recovery.” He also wrote to “appreciate the courage and bravery of the armed forces” who lost their lives and averted the attack in Chinagodrar.

Troops in Niger and Mali are fighting an uprising. Both countries have been attacked by Islamist extremists in the past few months, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

French soldiers load a French Reaper drone with two GBU-12 rockets onto Niamey Airfield in Niger on December 17. (Communication center of the French Ministry of Defense / AP)

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa, told the organization’s Security Council last week that attacks in the region have increased rapidly in recent years.

He said more than 4,000 deaths have been reported in the past year. However, only 770 deaths were recorded in the same region in 2016, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, Fox News reported.

“Above all, the geographic focus of the terrorist attacks has shifted from Mali to Burkina Faso to the east and is increasingly threatening the West African coastal states,” said Chambas at the United States Security Council meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet President Issoufou and other West African leaders in the coming days, Fox News reported.

The latest attack occurred about a month after the death of around 70 soldiers in Niger near the Malian border in an attack that has been blamed on Islamic terrorists.

The Nigerian patrol officers are driving down a street in northern Niger on Al-Qaida on September 24, a week after a group of migrant workers from the French group Areva were kidnapped. (Issoup Sanogo / Getty Images)

In early December, the President of Burkina Faso also announced that more than a dozen people had been killed in a suspected terrorist attack on a Protestant church in Hantoukoura in the east of the West African country.

Since July, hundreds of people have fled the area to the capital Niamey or other nearby cities. Their cattle and houses were left unsupervised and unguarded.

The region has been in a crisis since 2012, when ethnic Tuareg rebels and detached Islamic jihadists seized the northern two-thirds of Mali and France was forced to intervene the following year to fight them back.

Reuters contributed to this report.

