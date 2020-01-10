advertisement

The number of deaths on construction sites will continue to increase unless smaller employers stop cutting back, according to the Health and Safety Agency (HSA).

The investigation of accidents at work has shown that the number of deaths on construction sites has more than doubled in the past year, with falls in altitude being the main cause.

“While the message has apparently been received by large construction companies that have improved occupational safety, we see self-employed and smaller construction companies who do not fulfill their duty and responsibility towards the staff and who compromise on health and safety,” said HSA boss Dr. Sharon McGuinness.

Dr. McGuinness released preliminary data for 2019 on Friday, predicting that incidents and deaths would continue to increase until there was a change in mindset.

“Most deaths are avoidable. In general, incidents occur when security associations are made. But the mentality of putting people’s lives at risk in order to do a job or save money must stop. Life depends on it. “

Figures for the year show that 46 deaths in the workplace were of all types, an increase of 18 compared to 2018 (39) and the end of a downward trend since 2015. Co Wexford had seven deaths, the highest per county.

While agriculture remains the most dangerous environment, construction has seen the largest increase, with 12 deaths, compared to five in the previous year.

The construction figures last increased by 11 in 2015, when falling again was the main cause. There have been an average of nine deaths per year in the industry since 2008.

safety campaign

In July last year, the Construction Industry Association (CIF), which works to improve site security, announced that the sector was on its way to celebrate its previous year with just two deaths. However, there was a sudden increase in incidents – according to the HSA, 75 percent of deaths occurred in the second half of the year.

A further 940 “non-fatal incidents and dangerous events” have been reported to the agency by the industry.

The number of fatalities in the construction industry rose “significantly” from 3.5 to around 8.2 to 100,000.

Dr. McGuinness criticized small employers in particular, saying that working at heights would be the focus of his safety campaign in 2020.

Despite the worrying development in the construction industry, agriculture remains the most dangerous work environment with 18 dead, although campaigns continue to be carried out, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Almost three quarters of these respondents were 60 years and older, reflecting the older generation in the industry. Dr. McGuinness appealed to them to “recognize their limits as they get older”.

“Farmers believe it will never happen to them, but unfortunately, as we have seen, it only takes a few seconds for a serious injury or death to occur.”

