The number of infections almost doubled in one day.

According to the Chinese authorities, the death toll from the new corona virus is 106, after the number of cases almost doubled within a day.

According to the authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province in the center of the outbreak, a further 1,300 cases have been confirmed, increasing the number in the region to over 2,700 and the number worldwide to over 4,500.

On Tuesday, there were 25 deaths, the authorities confirmed, with the exception of all in Hubei Province, which are believed to have originated from the virus.

Monday also confirmed that a 50-year-old man had died in Beijing. It was the first victim of the virus in the Chinese capital.

Elsewhere in China, cases have been confirmed in all provinces and territories except Tibet.

This week, Tibet announced the permanent closure of all tourist attractions and a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone entering the region to prevent the virus from spreading.

The virus is officially known as “2019-nCoV”, but has been referred to by the public as “Wuhan virus”.

The newly identified corona virus can cause pneumonia, but it is not known enough about the virus to fully understand its transmission and its dangerousness.

It was announced on Monday that a Chinese student at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) would be kept isolated at his Waterford accommodation after traveling to Ireland from Wuhan in China in recent days.

The student left Wuhan a few days before the city was closed. He shows no signs of illness and, as a precaution, has agreed to remain in his accommodation for the time being.

