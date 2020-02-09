advertisement

By Ivan Pereira

According to Chinese health authorities, the number of people killed by the corona virus has exceeded the number of people killed in the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 812 people died in China from the virus on Sunday, and there are a total of 37,251 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the WHO, there were 89 coronavirus deaths and 2,657 newly confirmed cases in the country in the 24 hours before the Sunday update.

774 deaths and 8,098 cases were reported during the SARS outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization, China, Hong Kong and Vietnam are the only locations where coronavirus-related deaths have occurred on Sunday. A 60-year-old American who lived in China is one of the fatalities.

The unidentified man died on February 6th at the Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed condolences to the ex-Pat’s family on Saturday.

At least 12 Americans are on board a cruise ship docked in Japan for a 14-day quarantine after some passengers and crew tested positive for the corona virus. On Sunday morning, 70 people on board the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, including an American in her seventies, the Associated Press reported.

Another cruise ship, the World Dream, had been docked in Hong Kong for quarantine since Wednesday and was allowed to disembark from the Ki Tak Cruise Terminal on Sunday. Dream Cruises that operated the boat said the 1,814 crew members tested negative and none of the nearly 1,800 passengers came in contact with the eight mainland Chinese passengers who were on the ship last month and later with the virus were diagnosed.

