A number of countries around the world have closed their borders to those who come from China.

Countries around the world have closed their borders on arrivals from China as officials work to control the rapid spread of the corona virus.

The death toll for the corona virus was 259 at the time of writing (Saturday morning, February 1).

America and Australia recently said they would refuse entry to any foreigner who recently visited China, where the virus first appeared in December 2019.

This happened after a number of countries, including Russia, Japan, Pakistan, and Italy, announced similar travel restrictions for people who were recently in China.

According to The Guardian, the Chinese government has criticized the measures and claims they contradict the World Health Organization (WHO) appeal to avoid travel bans.

“Just like the WHO against travel restrictions, the US is going in the opposite direction,” said State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “It is certainly not a gesture of goodwill.”

In the meantime, Ireland has advised its citizens not to visit China while the risk of contracting the virus remains.

More information about the corona virus can be found on the HSPC website here.

