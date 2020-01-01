advertisement

Australia deployed military ships and planes on Wednesday to help communities hit by devastating wildfires that killed at least 17 people nationwide and fled the coast to thousands of residents and holidaymakers.

Navy ships and military aircraft brought water, food, and fuel to cities where supplies had been used up and the streets cut off by the fires.

Authorities confirmed that three bodies were found on Lake Conjola on the south coast of New South Wales on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 15 in the state.

More than 175 houses have been destroyed in the region.

On Tuesday morning, 4,000 people fled to the coast in the coastal town of Mallacoota when the wind set fire to their homes under a sky darkened by smoke and blood red.

Stranded residents and vacationers slept in their cars and petrol stations and surf clubs became evacuation areas.

Dozens of houses were burned down before the wind changed direction late Tuesday and spared the rest of the city.

Victoria Emergency Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters that the Australian Defense Force was relocating naval assets to Mallacoota as part of a two-week supply mission, and helicopters would fly more firefighters because the roads were inaccessible.

Conditions cooled on Wednesday, but the fire risk remained very high across the state, where four people are missing.

“We have three months of hot weather ahead of us. We have a dynamic and dangerous fire situation across the state, ”said Crisp.

In Conjola Park, New South Wales, 89 properties have been classified as destroyed and cars have been melted by Tuesday’s fires.

On Wednesday, more than 100 fires were still burning in the state, although none was in an emergency.

Seven people have died this week, including a volunteer fireman, a man found in a burned-out car, and a father and son who died in their home.

Firefighting crews took the opportunity to loosen Wednesday’s conditions, re-energize the critical infrastructure, and do some afterburning before conditions are likely to worsen on Saturday when high temperatures and strong winds return.

The rubble of buildings lies on the floor after being destroyed by fire in Cobargo, New South Wales. Photo: Sean Davey / EPA.

“There is a possibility that Saturday’s conditions will be as bad or worse than yesterday,” said Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The early and devastating start of wildfires in Australia in the summer has resulted in authorities rating this season as the worst in existence and debating again whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has taken enough action against climate change.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas, but last month Morrison declined calls to downsize the lucrative Australian coal industry.

Morrison won a surprising third term in May. His government pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2030 – a modest figure compared to the Labor Party promise of the center-left opposition of 45 percent.

The leader of the smaller Australian Greens, Richard Di Natale, called for a royal commission to launch the country’s highest form of investigation into the forest fire crisis.

“If he (Mr Morrison) refuses to do so, we will call a parliamentary commission of inquiry with royal Commission-like powers as soon as Parliament returns,” said Mr Di Natale.

In the past few months, about five million hectares of land have been burned nationwide, at least 17 people have died and more than 1,000 houses have been destroyed.

Some communities canceled New Year celebrations, but Sydney’s popular presentation about the famous harbor has been controversial in front of over a million guests.

The city was exempted from the fireworks ban there and elsewhere to prevent new forest fires.

Smoke from the forest fires meant that Canberra, the country’s capital, had an air quality on Wednesday that was 21 times the level of what is said to be the worst danger in the world.

The smoke has also blown across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand. – AP

