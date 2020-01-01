advertisement

A third person was pronounced dead on Wednesday in a devastating bushfire on Australia’s southeast coast.

A fourth person is missing and fears death when naval ships rushed for supplies and assistance with evacuations.

Twelve people have now lost their lives across Australia since the fire a few months ago, including three volunteer firefighters after a three-year drought created tinder-free conditions across much of the country.

As temperatures rose, entire cities were blackened by pillars of fire and black smoke on Monday and Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents and vacationers to take refuge on beaches. Many stood in the shallow water to escape the flames.

Bushfires have destroyed more than 10 million acres, and new flames are triggered almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions, and most recently by dry lightning strikes caused by the fires themselves.

The cooler conditions on Wednesday gave the country a moment to calculate the cost of the fires, even though there were more than 100 flames in the state of New South Wales (NSW) alone and thousands of firefighters were on site.

A man’s body was found in a burned car on the south coast of New South Wales early Wednesday after rescue workers began to reach the most damaged areas, and police said the death toll would increase.

“Unfortunately, today we can report that the police have confirmed three more deaths as a result of the fires on the south coast,” Gary Worboys, deputy commissioner of the NSW police, told reporters in Sydney.

“The police are now at Lake Conjola, where a house was destroyed by fire and the residents of that house are still not reported.”

The NSW police did not identify the missing man, but said he was 72 years old and the authorities could not reach his home.

Police said nearly 200 houses were destroyed after initial investigations, but warned against an early estimate.

Large animal and animal sacrifices can also be expected on the east coast of Australia, although the Mogo Zoo, which is home to Australia’s largest collection of primates as well as zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes, was saved.

The rubble of buildings lies on the floor after being destroyed by fire in Cobargo, New South Wales. Photo: Sean Davey / EPA.

The wildlife park was threatened by an out of control bushfire, although keepers and firefighters were able to save all 200 animals.

According to Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, four people are missing in the state of Victoria after a massive fire ravaged Gippsland – a rural region about 500 km east of Melbourne.

“We knew the fire was coming”

Approximately 4,000 people in the city of Mallacoota in Victoria drove to the waterfront after the main street was cut off.

Mark Tregellas, a Mallacoota resident who spent the night on a boat ramp, said that only a late change in wind direction saved lives.

“The fire just kept growing and then the black started to sink. I couldn’t see the hand in front of my face and it started to glow red and we knew the fire was coming, ”Tregellas told Reuters.

“Ashes started to fall from the air and then the embers started to sink. At this point, people started to bring their children and families into the water. Fortunately the wind changed and the fire went away. “

In Milton, a small town on the south coast of New South Wales, the locals queued for hours to buy the few remaining goods in the supermarkets.

Emma Schirmer, who was evacuated from her Batemans Bay home on Tuesday with her three-month child, said the local store limited sales to six items per customer, while a power outage meant buyers could only pay with cash.

As the stores run out and the fire department struggles with exhaustion, the Australian military, including Black Hawk helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and naval vessels, has been deployed.

“We have helicopters that bring 90 firefighters out of the Mallacoota area. There is no other way to remove them. We’re essentially changing shifts,” Andrews told reporters.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the authorities were working to restore communication with the areas cut off by the fires, and warned that conditions would deteriorate again over the weekend.

“Saturday’s weather conditions will be as bad as they were,” Ms. Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Australian capital Canberra was covered with thick smoke, which was about 20 times the danger and led to health warnings.

The smoke has also migrated to New Zealand, where it has colored the sky over the South Island orange during the day.

