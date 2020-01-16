advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, Mason Plumlee scored 15, and host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 Wednesday night.

Jerami Grant scored 14, Will Barton had 13 and Nikola Jokic and PJ Dozier produced 12 each for the Nuggets. Denver played sophomore guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a left foot injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points and gave up nine assists for Charlotte. Devonte ‘Graham, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges each had 14 points each, and Cody Zeller finished with 11.

The Hornets led early, but Denver tried to move on from three after the first quarter. The advantage was four after a dunk by Zeller midway through the second quarter before the Nuggets started to get a split.

Murray scored with a goal, Barton hit a 3-pointer, Jokic made a short jumper and Torrey Craig also scored in a 9-0 goal to put Denver ahead 52-39.

Rozier then hit a corner kick with 1:38 left, and Murray went down holding his left foot after coming down on Rozier’s leg. Murray was put on trial before being assisted in the locker room. X-rays were negative for any fractures or fractures.

Barton scores the final five points of the second quarter to give the Nuggets a 57-42 lead at half time.

Charlotte scored the first basket of the third quarter on a Washington lead, but Nugget responded with a 7-0 score to go up to 19. After another 3-pointer by Rozier, Denver scored the other four to make it. 68-48, its biggest lead of the game to that point.

The Hornets started falling apart to get back in late in the third. Six straight points got them within 14 and a 15-4 execution, seized by Graham’s three pointers, made it 74-69.

Dozier hit a lineup and a 3-pointer to take the lead in double digits, as part of a 19-3 run that gave Denver the 93-72 lead with 5:30 left in the game, and the Nuggets shut it out of there.

