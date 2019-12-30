advertisement

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. had a season-high 19 points in his first career start, Will Barton also had 19 points, and the Denver Nuggets host beat the Sacramento Kings 120-115 on Sunday night.

Jerami Grant scored 18, Nikola Jokic had 17, Mason Plumlee had 15 off the bench, and Jamal Murray had 13 points and seven assists for Denver.

Nemanja Bjelica had 27 points, Buddy Hield scored 20, De’Aaron Fox added 18 points and 13 assists, and Richaun Holmes scored 18 for the Kings, who have lost seven straight.

The Nuggets played guard Gary Harris (left shin contusion) and forward Paul Millsap (left knee contusion).

Denver led by five at half-time, but the Kings cut it to two on a three-pointer by Bjelica in the middle of the period.

But Jokic hit a navigator in the lane, Barton made a jumper step by step and Grant drained a long 3-pointer over the next two minutes to set the Nugget ahead 85-76, and they took an 88-81 lead in the quarter. fourth.

Fox’s effort in the first minute of the fourth kept it a seven-point play, but Malik Beasley hit two dancers and Monte Morris a mound on a feed from Plumlee to set Denver 96-83 with 9:19 left.

Sacramento called the shutout time and scored the next four points, but then gave up a 3-pointer keeper and a dunk return to Porter that made it 101-87.

The Kings went on a 15-4 run to get inside three late in the fourth but the Nugget hit their free throws in the final minutes to keep off the charge.

The Kings looked like the coolest team at the start, leading by one after the first quarter and building a seven-point lead on Trevor Ariza’s three markers early in the second quarter.

Jokic caught three errors and played only 12 minutes in the first half, but Nugget rallied to take the lead in Porter’s lineup with 4:42 left in the second. They increased the lead to seven late in the second quarter and settled for a 62-57 lead at the half.

