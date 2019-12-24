advertisement

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists, and he hit a pre-2.5 basket with 2.5 seconds left, while the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday.

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth double of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11 and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, which has won seven straight.

Ricky Rubio led the Phoenix with 21 points and added nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points, and Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky each had 13 each. The sun has lost seven in a row.

advertisement

Denver was led by as much as in the third quarter, but Phoenix reduced the gap to 82-81 passing in the fourth.

Kaminsky’s short jumper to open the fourth gave the Suns their first lead since the first quarter, but Grant’s three-point play put the Nugget ahead 88-85 with 9:49 left.

Phoenix came back to take the lead again. Cameron Johnson hit a 3-pointer back and forth, and Oubre converted a three-point play to lift the Suns 94-88.

Denver turned the ball over three times, Oubre hit a 3-pointer and Mikal Bridges added a jumper to make it 101-92 with 5:54 left, but Nugget rallied again.

Jokic scored nine points, striking out six free throws and a 3-pointer that tied it at 108, and then fed Murray for a 3-goalie that gave Denver a 111-108 lead.

Devin Booker, who was unbeaten in the third and finished with 11 points, hit a convincing 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds left. The Nuggets clocked the clock and Murray hit a long two-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. Grant blocked Booker’s 3-point attempt from the corner to finish the game.

The Nuggets seized control early in the game, using a 21-5 first-quarter touchdown to go with 15. Dunk Mason Plumlee gave Denver a 44-28 lead with 8:28 left in the first, and then Phoenix got stepped away.

Five points by Rubio and 3-pointers by Bridges made it 44-39 midway through the second quarter. The Suns jumped inside four with Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Denver took a 56-49 lead at half time.

– Starting the media level

advertisement