advertisement

media_play

NSW authorities warn Saturday of “extreme fire conditions”

The NSW Rural Fire Service will give foreigners limited access to the north of Batemans Bay, with conditions easing somewhat on Wednesday. However, the authorities warn that the fire conditions will deteriorate significantly on Saturday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked tourists to take advantage of the safer conditions and leave the area.

advertisement

“We are grateful for milder weather conditions over the next few days, and where roads can be driven, we will encourage tourists to move away from these areas as long as it is safe as we worry about what the weather could mean for us Saturday “, she said.

The fire conditions are expected to be worse on Saturday than on Tuesday. The extreme conditions cover a huge part of NSW, including the areas that have already been devastated by the fire.

Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the NSW fires to seven this week.

Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for NSW RFS, said 186 properties had been destroyed and warned that the death toll would rise from the crisis.

advertisement