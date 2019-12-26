advertisement

The operation to support the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral is at a risky stage as engineers resume preparations for scaffolding, which could lead to another collapse.

The landmark of Paris lost its roof and tower on April 15th. The most important bell towers, outer walls and a large part of the vaulted ceiling as well as religious relics and works of art have been preserved.

After the first Christmas celebration in more than 200 years without Notre-Dame worship, work resumed on Thursday to prepare the site for the years of reconstruction that is slated to begin in 2021.

Engineering teams have brought a 75-meter crane over the partially destroyed cathedral.

Their first delicate task, starting in February, is to remove 250 tons of damaged scaffolding that was installed for a renovation planned before the fire, without falling onto the medieval vault.

Work is underway to stabilize the Notre-Dame cathedral. Photo: Reuters

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, which was partially destroyed when a fire broke out under the roof on April 15, 2019. Photo: Getty

“We don’t know how that affects the stability of the structure,” said a spokeswoman for the Paris diocese of the Catholic Church, which includes Notre-Dame.

Supports are now being installed around the destroyed scaffolding to reduce the risk of collapse. A second grid structure for access is hung above it.

The building is monitored by dozens of sensors, crack detectors and lasers to detect the first signs of instability so that employees can be evacuated quickly and damage can be minimized.

“We know from the start that there is a certain risk that nobody can really quantify,” said the diocese spokeswoman. “A partial collapse of vaulting is a possibility that cannot be ruled out yet.” – Reuters

