Biggie Smalls, including The Notorious B.I.G., is the latest rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary artist – full name Christopher George Latore Wallace – joins a prestigious list of icons that have been on the list for the past decade, including Tupac Shakur, N.W.A., LL Cool J., and The Beastie Boys.

Biggie, together with Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and longtime rock journalist Jon Landau, forms the 35th class.

Brooklyn-born Biggie, one of America’s most famous rappers, led the music of the 90s through a tide shift as fans gathered to buy every rap record that hit the shelves.

To qualify for the Hall of Fame, artists must have released an album before 1994 – luckily Biggie released his classic album Ready To Die that same year.

It was a publication that drove him to fame, but also immersed in the previously unspoken lifestyle of a drug dealer. Sean Combs, a.k.a.a. Fr Diddy commented on the album and told the New York Times: “In street life, you can’t show whether something is important to you.” You have to keep that clear face. The downside of this is this album. He gives up all of his vulnerability. “

While his legacy reflects today’s music, Biggie’s career was tragically broken. In March 1997, when the rapper’s SUV was waiting at a red light, another car stopped by and opened fire – he was taken to the hospital but unfortunately did not survive.

This happened just a few months after the death of Tupac, who was close to Biggie during his career and who similarly died in a drive-by shoot. Both cases were never completely resolved.

The initiated musicians were selected from 16 finalists, with Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy having to wait until next year.

During her appearance in the NPR Morning Edition, music author Evelyn McDonnell discussed a study in which she found that only 69 of the 888 members of the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame – less than 8% – were women. While the Houston recording is a more than deserved place, it is recorded alongside other exclusively male artists and groups.

The annual launch ceremony takes place on May 2 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, the city where the Rock Museum is located.

