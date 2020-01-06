advertisement

January 6, 2020 Johnna Crider

The Norwegian Justice Minister bought a Tesla Cybert truck on Thanksgiving – well, Thanksgiving for Americans. Whether the purchase was planned to be made during our vacation is beside the point – it’s still a nice sense of irony or synchronicity.

advertisement

Jøran Kallmyr, Norwegian Justice Minister happily shared a screenshot of his reservation for Tesla Cybertruck on Facebook. Together with many other Tesla owners and lawyers, he asked for his wife’s forgiveness. Haha, too funny. It’s actually pretty cute, because we all know that in the long run, Tesla will give you back the money you spent in advance through fuel savings.

Defendant Torunn Smedal Kallmyr. Satser på at det lettere å få tilgivelse enn tillatelse…

Posted by Jøran Kallmyr on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Kallymer gets the twin-engine Cybert truck, which is $ 49,900 (or NOK 457,000). “This is an incredibly cool car. At first glance it was terribly ugly, but gradually it became cooler and cooler, “he told Nettavisen.

It seems that Kallmyer was one of many who succumbed to the 7 stages of acceptance. What am I talking about? In a reply to Elon Musk on Twitter, user Stacy posted this tweet with an image explaining the 7 stages of acceptance:

♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/lHRkPeKFC8

– Stacey (@ Stacey R28715306) December 12, 2019

These seven phases are what many Tesla owners and lawyers have experienced on the night of and the week after the Cybertruck unveiling. Viv, who was part of the Third Row podcast crew who just interviewed Elon Musk, says she’s one of the few people who loved it from the moment it rolled out. I am also one of those love at first sight Cybertruck romantics, but it seems that that was not the norm.

These 7 acceptance stages, if you cannot see the tweet above, are:

Shock Disbelief Huh? Well, actually, hmmm It grows on me I’m a little fond of this All other trucks are dead to me.

A lot of people on Facebook had a lot to say about the purchase of Kallmyer. Some thought the Cybertruck was an ugly vehicle. Some thought it was wonderful. Henrik Schumann Sager made a comment with the line: “Great Scott, A little closer to Back To The Future!” And here we are again with another example why Tesla does not have to pay for advertising.

Hat tip for Teslarati for the first time sharing this story.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement