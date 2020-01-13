advertisement

Cars

January 13, 2020 against Johnna Crider

advertisement

Lexus was caught lying by the Norwegian government. The crime was in one of the advertisements related to a hybrid vehicle. In the advertisement, Lexus implies that the power for a hybrid battery is free, because the electricity produced by the vehicle requires the consumption of gasoline. Backup – what ???

Lexus actually claimed that the fuel or power for the vehicle was free. Even Tesla Superchargers charge something (unless you have received free Supercharging for life or make many referrals).

The advertisement is in Norwegian, except for one sentence in English: “Self-loading hybrid”. We all know that hybrids are not self-loading. Even Teslas does not charge itself – they need someone to connect them. This advertisement means that the hybrid uses the sun or some other way to charge itself.

Norsk Elbilforening reports that this is not a new problem. The Norwegian Electric Car Association investigated this in 2018 following complaints. In that case, Toyota brought its hybrid onto the market with the claim: “Toyota hybrid – 50% electric without electricity.” Again, I scratch my head at this. I had to translate the news page so that the quote was incorrect (sometimes Google Translate misses one or two words), but this still means that the Toyota hybrid is electric but does not need power. If that is the case, how does it work? About fossil fuels. But some people may have assumed something magical.

According to the Consumer Authority, an independent governing body responsible for overseeing measures in the market and seeking to influence traders to comply with the regulatory framework, these statements state that “The hybrid that offers power” and “In hybrids from Lexus the power always cost nothing at all ”(again, the translations are not very smooth) make it seem as if the power supplied to the battery is not only free, but also free for the consumer.

Toyota claims that these vehicles’ produce the power themselves; Charges when you release the gas, when you drive slower, and even while driving. “The Consumer Authority says it is misleading to create the impression that the electricity for feeding the hybrid battery is free, because the electricity produced by the car consumes gasoline as a necessary condition. The Consumer Authority concluded that this marketing was a violation of the law.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement