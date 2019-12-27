advertisement

KOCHI – A Norwegian woman on vacation in India’s southern Kerala state has been told to leave the country after she joined a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law, authorities said on Friday.

At least 25 people have been killed in protests across the country after the law, seen by critics as discriminating against Muslims, was passed on December 11th.

A German exchange student was told to leave the country this week after attending two rallies against the law.

“The Norwegian lady has taken part in a protest in violation of her visa status,” said Anoop Krishna, the Foreigners’ Registrar Regional Officer at Kochi Airport.

“She has been asked to leave the country as soon as possible. The tourist visa in which she visited the country does not allow participation in protests. “

The tourist, Janne-Mette Johansson, 71, declined to comment for Reuters.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of India and the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi.

Johansson posted on her Facebook page about a December 23 protest in Kochi.

“No commotion, just people decided … raised their voices, saying what needs to be said,” she wrote alongside photos of the march, including one of her signs.

Johansson told the Times of India she said she had first asked police if she could attend. “They gave me an oral assurance that I could do it,” she told the newspaper.

Opposition politicians rejected the two evictions.

“The image of India as a tolerant democracy is receiving an international blow because of the sharp knee-jerk reactions of Prime Minister #Modi & @AmitShah!” Shama Mohamed, a spokeswoman for the Congress party, tweeted about the prime minister and interior minister.

The new law makes it easier for minorities from India’s Muslim-majority neighbors – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – who settled in India before 2015 to obtain citizenship.

Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory and that granting citizenship based on religion violates India’s secular constitution. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Mumbai and Sivaram V. in Kochi Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Nick Macfie)

