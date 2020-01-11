advertisement

The Northern Ireland Assembly met for the first time in three years after major political parties supported a deal brokered by Dublin and London.

On Friday, the DUP and Sinn Féin supported the New Decade, New Approach proposals that pave the way for today’s Stormont meeting and the establishment of the Northern Irish executive.

Sinn Féin chairwoman Mary Lou McDonald described the decision to reinstate the institutions as “lá stairiúil”. DUP chairwoman Arlene Foster said that some parts of the deal would be challenging for her party. “But overall, on the whole, I think it’s a fair and balanced deal, so we were able to recommend it to our party officials and elected officials (on Thursday night),” she added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was “a big step forward for the people of Northern Ireland and to restore public confidence in a stable decentralized government and provide much-needed reforms to public services”.

Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Féin leads her group to the Stormont Chamber. Photo: Michael Cooper / PA

Colum Eastwood, chairman of the SDLP, announced that his party supported the agreement and would rejoin the Northern Executive, where it was entitled to a ministry.

The Ulster Unionist Party announced on Saturday that it would take over a ministry, and the Alliance Party accepted the invitation to take over the justice portfolio.

The position of justice is controversial and does not fall under the d’Hondt system. In the last executive, which opposed the SDLP, the UUP and the alliance, the position went to independent trade unionist Claire Sugden, while in the previous executive it was held by former Alliance leader David Ford. It is the gift of the DUP and Sinn Féin who should be the Minister of Justice.

The General Assembly met on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Throughout Thursday evening and Friday, there were numerous statements of support for the agreement, reflecting the business, agriculture, and citizens’ desire to see local politicians who decide on local affairs. And although all parties had some reservations about elements of the agreement, they also seemed keen to respond to this public demand for a deal.

In addition to addressing difficult issues such as the Irish language, the sustainability of a reformed assembly and the UK and Irish governments promise substantial financial support in their agreement to address issues such as the health crisis, education, housing, infrastructure and the development of the Northern Irish economy.

