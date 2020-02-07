advertisement

If you now enter an Apple-wide store across the country and buy a pair of wireless AirPods Pro earbuds, you pay $ 250. They are a little cheaper today on Amazon (order now to get the discount and they will be out in a few weeks) shipped), but there is another option that is better in literally every wash and they are on sale today for $ 50 less than Apple’s retail price for AirPods Pro. The Sony WF1000XM3 noise-canceling real wireless earbuds with Alexa Voice Control offer better sound quality, better battery life, a more comfortable design and much better noise reduction technology. They are regularly $ 230, but today you can get a pair on Amazon for $ 198!

Sony WF1000XM3 Noise-canceling real wireless earbuds with Alexa Voice Control

Industry leading noise reduction with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24-bit audio signal processing delivers significantly improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10 minutes fast charge for 90 minutes playing time)

True wireless design with continuous L / R simultaneous Bluetooth transfer

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening through adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

In the box: Charging pouch, Triple comfort earbuds (S, M, L × 2) long hybrid rubber rubber earbuds (stainless, S, M, L × 2), card, user manual, reference guide, USB Type C cable (approx. 20 cm)

Fast attention mode and wear detection make conversations effortless

Simple and clear hands-free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak to the earphone with a double tap

Sony, connect headphones app for Android / iOS to use smart listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

Apple AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

