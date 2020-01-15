advertisement

If you go to your local grocery store now, you can probably find a cheap thermometer for $ 10 or so. It will not be as accurate as a more solid model, but it will get the job done and it will take you at least a few years for it to die. Well, here’s another option: spend a few extra money and grab an iHealth forehead thermometer while it is on sale at Amazon with a big discount and with an additional 26% discount coupon that you can cut on the site. It immediately takes measurements without even touching your forehead, it is super easy to use with just one button and it lasts so much longer than those cheap models thanks to its superior design and construction.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

(ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE) iHealth No-Touch thermometer is supported by clinically validated and recommended by pediatrician. We offer 3 ultra-sensitive sensors and the latest smart chip with the optimized algorithm to deliver reliable measurements and guarantee excellent performance. Simply faster, more reliable, safer and more hygienic.

(3 SENSORS) An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second from the forehead. The extra distance and environmental sensors make the necessary adjustments to give you accurate measurements.

(FOR CHILDREN & ADULTS) With innovative designs and simple, easy-to-operate one-button operation, our thermometers are great for adults, children and babies.

(SOFT VIBRATION & XL FIGURES LED DISPLAY) An XL LED screen with large numbers displays the measured value in clear white light, see measured values ​​clearly even in total darkness. Soft vibration signal instead of annoying beeping sound, hassle-free without taking temperature at night.

What you get: 1 FDA cleared and medical CE approved thermometer that meets the ASTM E19650-98 performance standards, 2 AAA batteries, 1 manual & 1 Concise user manual (English, French and Spanish), our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly American customer service.

